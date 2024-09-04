The latest nicotine risk for Gen Z

A study from Ohio State University found that while many adults can identify cigarettes and e-cigarettes, only 25% recognize oral nicotine pouches. These small, flavored packets are becoming popular among teens and young adults, raising concerns that they could lead to future tobacco addiction for Gen Z. The pouches come in low and high nicotine levels, making them attractive to both new users and those already addicted.

College students find nicotine pouches easy to use discreetly at work or in class, as they don’t require spitting like older tobacco products. Keller-Hamilton, a researcher at the Center for Tobacco Research, worries that young people experimenting with these pouches may move on to more harmful products if the pouches don’t satisfy their nicotine cravings.

She suggests stricter regulations, such as removing flavorings, banning online sales, and raising prices to prevent youth addiction. She also advises parents to monitor what’s in their teens’ backpacks as school starts.

Many nicotine products are disguised as everyday items like highlighters, pens, or mints, making them easy for underage youth to access.

Keller-Hamilton warns that these products are not harmless, especially for young people whose brains are still developing, as early use can lead to stronger nicotine addiction and increase the risk of addiction to other substances. She urges parents to talk to their kids about these dangers and seek help from a pediatrician.

In a survey of 1,000 adults, 70% believed nicotine pouches are harmful and addictive, but only 25% could recognize one without its packaging. The survey also found that people aged 18-29 are more likely to know someone who uses nicotine pouches compared to older adults.

SSRS conducted this study on behalf of the OSUCCC – James on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform.