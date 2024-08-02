High levels of tellurium, a contaminant from mining and manufacturing, can raise the risk of high blood pressure. Better monitoring of tellurium in foods could lower blood pressure rates.

A study by Nagoya University, published in Environment International, found that tellurium exposure might increase blood pressure. Researcher Takumi Kagawa noted that diet is the main factor affecting urinary tellurium levels, more so than smoking, job, age, or sex.

In Japan, rice and natto (fermented soybeans) are popular and nutritious foods. However, tellurium, a rare metalloid from mining and manufacturing, can contaminate soil and get into foods like cereals, carrots, and garlic. This exposes people to tellurium through their diet.

A study by Professor Masashi Kato, Takumi Kagawa, and colleagues, with 2,592 Japanese adults, found that higher tellurium levels in urine were linked to higher blood pressure and more cases of hypertension. These results were the same in both mice and humans.

Lead author Tomoko Misawa said, “We gave mice tellurium in amounts similar to what humans might encounter daily and saw an increase in blood pressure. Blood pressure and tellurium levels in their urine decreased when we stopped the exposure. This directly links tellurium and high blood pressure, matching human findings.”

Professor Kato’s team also found that cereals and legumes increased tellurium in urine but didn’t directly cause high blood pressure. “Despite raising tellurium levels, cereal/legume intake didn’t directly increase hypertension risk,” said Takumi Kagawa. “These foods might have other nutrients that reduce hypertension risk. Still, monitoring tellurium levels in foods is important.”

Professor Kato added, “The tellurium levels in this study were similar to those in other countries. Our results suggest that the risk of hypertension from tellurium exposure might apply globally.”

The study concluded that high blood pressure can be linked to environmental tellurium contamination. Monitoring and reducing tellurium levels in food might help lower the risk of hypertension.

