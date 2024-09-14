The team set to debut the world-first hip replacement invention

A team in Cambridge is developing technology that could change hip replacement surgery. They won a £1.4 million award from NIHR to improve their “smart” trial liner. This device uses sensors to measure forces in the hip joint, helping surgeons balance soft tissues and position the implant more accurately. This will make surgeries more precise and offer better, longer-lasting results for patients and the NHS.

After using the wireless tool for measurements, the surgeon marks the best spot for the implant, removes the trial liner, and finishes the surgery. Currently, no technology provides real-time readings during surgery, so surgeons rely on feel and landmarks.

With over two million hip replacements done yearly and younger patients needing them, implants must last longer to prevent repeat surgeries and dissatisfaction.

Vikas Khanduja, an orthopedic surgeon from Cambridge University Hospitals and the University of Cambridge, leads the clinical initiative. Professor Sohini Kar-Narayan and Dr. Jehangir Cama oversee the development and commercialization of technology.

They are working with Professor Paul White, head of clinical engineering at CUH. Kar-Narayan said they are excited to create a product that could transform joint replacement surgery.

“This funding will help us improve our prototype and bring it closer to clinical use,” said Dr. Cama. The team has a working prototype that has been tested in labs. Still, the NIHR award is critical for further development, design finalization, and meeting regulations before patient trials.

A patent filed by Cambridge Enterprise protects the sensor technology. Dr. Terry Parlett praised the positive impact of collaboration between clinicians, academics, and funders.

The study concludes that the team’s hip replacement surgery invention has the potential to be the first in the world, offering more precise surgeries and longer-lasting results.

This innovation could significantly improve patient outcomes and set a new standard in hip replacement technology.