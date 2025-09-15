Talking to robots helps carers feel less lonely

In a quiet room at the University of Cambridge, something extraordinary happened, not with wires or code, but with conversation. A group of informal caregivers, worn thin by the emotional weight of caring for loved ones, found comfort not in a therapist’s chair or a support group, but in the company of a humanoid robot named Pepper.

This wasn’t science fiction. It was a pioneering study into how social robots can help people cope with emotional distress, especially those who rarely get the chance to talk about their own feelings.

Emotional distress is more than just feeling down. It’s the persistent ache that comes when life’s stressors pile up and we feel powerless to adapt. For caregivers, those who support family or friends through illness or disability without pay or formal training, this strain can be relentless. Many report feeling isolated, overwhelmed, and emotionally invisible.

And while talking to others can help, many caregivers lack the time, space, or support network to do so. That’s where Pepper came in.

A new method for managing emotional stress

In a five-week experiment, caregivers met with Pepper twice a week. The robot wasn’t there to diagnose or advise, it simply listened and responded to everyday conversation. Over time, something remarkable unfolded.

“Carers began to open up more,” said Dr. Guy Laban, lead researcher on the project. “They spoke more freely, reflected more deeply, and told us that Pepper helped them reconnect with their own emotional needs.”

Participants reported improved moods, reduced loneliness, and a growing sense of comfort in Pepper’s presence. The robot became a kind of emotional mirror, nonjudgmental, consistent, and always available.

At the heart of the study was self-disclosure, the act of sharing one’s thoughts and feelings. It’s a powerful tool for emotional regulation, but one that’s often inaccessible to caregivers. Pepper offered a safe, low-pressure outlet for this sharing, helping participants process their experiences and reframe their caregiving roles more positively.

After the intervention, many caregivers reported less blame, greater acceptance, and a renewed sense of purpose.

This study, published in the International Journal of Social Robotics, is the first of its kind to explore long-term emotional benefits of robot-led self-disclosure. And while Pepper isn’t replacing human connection anytime soon, the findings suggest that social robots could become valuable allies in mental health support, especially for those who feel unheard.

“Informal carers are often overwhelmed by emotional burdens and isolation,” said co-author Professor Emily Cross from ETH Zürich. “This study is, to the best of our knowledge, the first to show that a series of conversations with a robot about themselves can significantly reduce carers’ loneliness and stress.

“The intervention also promoted acceptance of their caregiving role and strengthened their ability to regulate their emotions. This highlights ways in which assistive social robots can offer emotional support when human connection is often scarce.”

Journal Reference: