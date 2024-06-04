Sustained human activity contributed to woolly rhinoceros’ extinction

There is still much to learn about the cause and spatiotemporal dynamics of the woolly rhinoceros (Coelodonta antiquitatis) extinction at the beginning of the Holocene. This is partially due to the difficulties in using current genetic and paleontological methodologies to determine the demographic responses of late Quaternary megafauna to climate and anthropogenic causative causes.

In a new study, an international team of researchers, led by scientists from the University of Adelaide and the University of Copenhagen, used computational modeling and extensive paleontological and ancient DNA information to reveal how and why the woolly rhinoceros went extinct at an acceptable spatiotemporal resolution.

Through this computer model, scientists traced 52,000 years of population history of the woolly rhinoceros across Eurasia at a resolution not previously.

This revealed that the woolly rhinoceros’ range shrank southward starting 30,000 years ago as a result of a combination of low but persistent human hunting, locking it in a patchwork of fragmented and quickly degrading habitats at the end of the Last Ice Age.

Before going extinct about 10,000 years ago, the woolly rhinoceros, a famous megafauna species, roamed the mammoth plains of northern and central Eurasia. It had long fur and firm skin.

Although the woolly rhinoceros coexisted with humans for tens of thousands of years before its extinction, prior research published in PNAS suggested that humans had no part in the rhinoceros’ demise. This discovery challenges that theory.

Professor Eline Lorenzen, from the University of Copenhagen’s Globe Institute, said, “The demographic responses revealed by our analysis were at a much higher resolution to those captured in previous genetic studies” said Professor Eline Lorenzen, from the University of Copenhagen’s Globe Institute.

“This allowed us to pinpoint important interactions that woolly rhinoceroses had with humans and document how these changed through space and time. One of these largely overlooked interactions was persistent low levels of hunting by humans, probably for food.”

Today, humans are a similar threat to the ecosystem. Due to overhunting and changes in human land use, populations of large animals have been forced into fragmented and unsuitable habitat ranges.

Eight of the 61 species of huge terrestrial herbivores that weighed more than a tonne and were extant in the late Pleistocene remain today, along with five rhinocerose species.

Journal Reference: