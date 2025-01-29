SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Join WhatsApp Channel
Space

An international team discovered a super-Earth, could spurs search for life

A super-Earth laboratory for searching life elsewhere in the Universe.

By Amit Malewar
3 min read
Updated
Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
Summary
An international team, including researchers from UNIGE and NCCR PlanetS, has discovered a super-Earth, referred to as HD 20794 d, located about 19.7 light-years away from Earth. This planet is larger than Earth and orbits a G-type star similar to the Sun.
HD 20794
This image shows the habitable zone around the star HD 20794 (in green) and the trajectory of the three planets in the system. © Gabriel Pérez Díaz, SMM (IAC)

The question “Are we alone in the Universe?” has been a philosophical topic for thousands of years. Only recently has modern science started to provide solid hypotheses and evidence to address it. Astronomers are making slow progress, and each discovery, whether theoretical or observational, helps expand our understanding.

Thirty years after discovering the first exoplanet, we’ve identified over 7,000 in our galaxy. However, billions more remain to be discovered. Exoplanetologists are now focusing on their characteristics to find potential signs of life elsewhere in the Universe.

An international team, including the UNIGE and the NCCR PlanetS, has discovered a super-Earth HD 20794 d. It is larger than the Earth and part of a planetary system containing two other planets.

The new planet lies in an eccentric orbit, moving in and out of its star’s habitable zone. It orbits a G-type star—HD 20794—similar to the Sun, located only 19.7 light-years away. On the scale of the Universe, this is in the very close neighborhood of the Earth. This proximity makes studying easier, as its light signals are more visible and stronger.

Xavier Dumusque, Senior Lecturer and researcher in the Department of Astronomy at the UNIGE and co-author of the study, said, “HD 20794, around which HD 20794 d orbits, is not an ordinary star. Its luminosity and proximity make it an ideal candidate for future telescopes whose mission will be to observe the atmospheres of exoplanets directly.”

Planet HD 20794 d is fascinating because it’s located in its star’s habitable zone, where liquid water could exist—an essential condition for life. This zone varies based on stellar properties and, for stars like the Sun or HD 20794, spans from 0.7 to 1.5 astronomical units (AU).

HD 20794 d takes 647 days to orbit its star, similar to Mars, but its orbit is elliptical, causing it to move in and out of the habitable zone. This makes it an exciting study subject for astronomers. If water exists on this planet, it could change from ice to liquid during its orbit, creating conditions favorable for life.

Detecting the super-Earth HD 20794 d was challenging, requiring over twenty years of data analysis using advanced instruments like ESPRESSO and HARPS. Scientists used a data reduction algorithm called YARARA to filter out noise and identify planetary signals.

The discovery of HD 20794 d provides a valuable opportunity for scientists to model and test new hypotheses in the search for extraterrestrial life. Its proximity to a bright star makes it an ideal target for future instruments like the ANDES spectrograph for ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope (ELT).

Determining if this planet can support life will need multiple scientific advancements and a multidisciplinary approach. The new Centre for Life in the Universe (CVU) at UNIGE’s Faculty of Science is already studying its habitability conditions.

Journal Reference:

  1. N. Nari, X. Dumusque, N. C. Hara, A. Suárez Mascareño, M. Cretignier, J. I. González Hernández, A. K. Stefanov, V. M. Passegger, R. Rebolo, F. Pepe, N. C. Santos, S. Cristiani, J. P. Faria, P. Figueira, A. Sozzetti, M. R. Zapatero Osorio, V. Adibekyan, Y. Alibert, C. Allende Prieto, F. Bouchy, S. Benatti, A. Castro-González, V. D’Odorico, M. Damasso, J. B. Delisle, P. Di Marcantonio, D. Ehrenreich, R. Génova-Santos, M. J. Hobson, B. Lavie, J. Lillo-Box, G. Lo Curto, C. Lovis, C. J. A. P. Martins, A. Mehner, G. Micela, P. Molaro, C. Mordasini, N. Nunes, E. Palle, S.P. Quanz, D. Ségransan, A. M. Silva, S. G. Sousa, S. Udry, N. Unger and J. Venturini. Revisiting the multi-planetary system of the nearby star HD 20794 – Confirmation of a low-mass planet in the habitable zone of a nearby G-dwarf. Astronomy & Astrophysics (A&A). DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202451769
Up next

Two huge, continental-sized islands discovered in Earth’s mantle

Earth’s mantle reveals hidden treasures.

Black holes cook their own meals: NASA

New evidence that outbursts from black holes can help cool down gas.
Recommended Books
The Cambridge Handbook of the Law, Policy, and Regulation for Human–Robot Interaction (Cambridge Law Handbooks)

The Cambridge Handbook of the Law, Policy, and Regulation for Human-Robot...

Book By
Cambridge University Press
Tech ExploristSpace
Journal
Astronomy & Astrophysics
University
University of Geneva
Picks for you

Science fiction to reality: Searching for a lunar oasis

Black holes cook their own meals: NASA

Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration releases new images of M87*

Fast radio burst found in outskirts of an ancient galaxy

Astronomers discover record-breaking supersonic winds on exoplanet WASP-127b

Explore
LATEST NEWS
SECTIONS
Others
Follow us

© 2025 All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist®