Sun releases strong X1.0 flare

On July 2, 2023, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory observed Sun emitting a strong solar flare. The observatory has captured an image of the event.

The flare, which was of X-class, was classified as an X1.0 flare. The designation X-class designates the strongest flares, and the number tells you more about their power.

Solar flares are enormous energy explosions. Solar flares and eruptions can affect radio communications, power grids, and navigation signals and endanger astronauts and spacecraft.

In the image, the solar flare can be seen in a bright flash on the top right area of the Sun. The image displays some extreme ultraviolet light that is colorized teal and highlights the extremely hot material in flares.