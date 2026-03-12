Scientists discover the Sun’s interior changes at Solar Minimum

Solar minima are the quiet phase between the Sun’s 11-year magnetic cycles. During these phases, sunspots and solar eruptions are uncommon. At this time, the Sun’s magnetic field is mainly dipolar. Signs of magnetic activity at active latitudes become hard to see.

Understanding the magnetic field at solar minima is crucial for dynamo models and for “precursor” models that aim to predict the strength of the next cycle’s activity.

In a new study, researchers from the University of Birmingham and Yale University analyzed data from the Birmingham Solar-Oscillations Network (BiSON) to track how the Sun’s internal structure changed across four solar minima, spanning from the end of cycle 21 in the 1980s to the start of cycle 25 in recent years.

They studied over 40 years of data and found that the Sun’s internal structure shifts slightly from one solar minimum to the next. Even small changes in the Sun’s magnetic activity leave detectable marks inside the star.

Researchers used helioseismology, the study of sound waves trapped inside the Sun, to probe what was happening beneath its surface. This is the first study to compare four consecutive solar minima using helioseismic oscillations.

They searched for a unique ‘helium glitch,’ a signature in solar oscillations that occurs when helium atoms become doubly ionized inside the Sun. They compared their findings with solar models that had small changes in internal conditions. They also measured shifts in sound speed, which show differences in pressure and temperature below the surface.

The minimum of 2008/2009, between cycles 23 and 24, stood out. Known as one of the quietest and longest on record, it showed clear differences in the Sun’s internal structure compared to the other three minima.

The helium glitch was much larger, pointing to a real structural change. The Sun’s outer layers had faster sound speeds, indicating higher gas pressure and temperature but weaker magnetic fields, evidence of a real structural change during that unusually long quiet period.

Professor Bill Chaplin, from the University of Birmingham, said: “For the first time, we’ve been able to clearly quantify how the Sun’s internal structure shifts from one cycle minimum to the next. The Sun’s outer layers subtly change across activity cycles, and we found that deep quiet minima can leave a measurable internal fingerprint.”

“Our other motivation for carrying out this work is that these Sun-as-a-star data allow us to test what is potentially possible using asteroseismic data on other stars, e.g., from future extended observations by the PLATO Mission.”

Future activity cycles may be predicted using the researchers’ findings. This is significant because space weather is caused by the Sun’s activity. Energetic outbursts that can have a substantial impact on Earth are part of space weather. It may result in power grid failures, GPS malfunctions, radio communication blackouts, and damage to communications satellites.

Professor Sarbani Basu, from Yale University, said: “Revealing how the Sun behaves beneath its surface during these quiet periods is significant because this behaviour has a strong bearing on how the activity levels build up in the cycles that follow.”

Professor Chaplin added, “Our work demonstrates the power of long-term stellar seismic observations. With upcoming missions such as the European Space Agency’s PLATO, the techniques used in this study could be applied to other Sun-like stars, helping us to understand better how their activity changes and how they influence their local environments, including any planets they may host.”

