Wednesday, May 11, 2022
The Sun emitted a strong solar flare on Tuesday

By Amit Malewar
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare – as seen in the bright flash towards the middle of the Sun – on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and which is colorized in teal. Credit: NASA/SDO

Since it launched on February 11, 2010, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory- SDO- continually observes the Sun. It studies how solar activity is generated and impacts space weather. Recently, it captured an image of a strong solar flare emanating from the Sun.

The Sun erupted a strong solar flare- classified as an X-class flare- on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, peaking at 9:55 a.m. EDT. The source region for the flare was NOAA/SWPC Region 3006 – a moderately complex spot group in the southern solar hemisphere.

R3-Strong Radio Blackout
R3-Strong Radio Blackout

The flare was rather impulsive, so any high frequency (HF) communication impacts were likely short-lived and restricted to the sunlit side of Earth at the time of the flare – which was much of the Atlantic Ocean, portions of eastern North and South America, and western Africa and Europe.

