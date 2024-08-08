Sugary beverages on the rise worldwide for youth

A global study of dietary habits in youth from 185 countries found that children and teens consumed nearly 23% more sugary drinks in 2018 than in 1990. The study showed similar Intake for boys and girls but higher in teens, city dwellers, and those with less-educated parents. Researchers at Tufts University used data from 1,200 surveys to estimate these trends, published on Aug. 7 in The BMJ.

The study defined sugary drinks as excluding 100% fruit juices, diet drinks, and sweetened milk. Youth sugary drink intake varied by region, with a global average of 3.6 servings per week, from 1.3 in South Asia to 9.1 in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In 56 countries, kids drank seven or more servings weekly. This raises concerns about long-term health risks like obesity, stressing the need for early education and policy changes.

In 2018, youth in Mexico had the highest sugary drink intake (10.1 servings per week), followed by Uganda, Pakistan, South Africa, and the U.S. From 1990 to 2018, Sub-Saharan Africa saw the most significant increase in consumption, growing 106%.

Despite efforts like soda taxes, the rise in sugary drink intake remains a global health concern, according to researchers, who warn that this trend threatens public health.

The study concludes that children and teens worldwide drink more sugary beverages, posing a growing health risk. This increase highlights the need for more vigorous efforts to promote healthier drinking habits and prevent future obesity-related health problems.

Journal reference: