Study reveals facts about ice age teen puberty

New research from the University of Victoria shows that Ice Age teens from 25,000 years ago went through puberty like teens today. The study, published in the Journal of Human Evolution, looked at 13 ancient humans aged 10 to 20.

Researchers, led by UVic’s April Nowell, found markers in their bones that revealed the stages of puberty and how early humans grew up.

We studied certain parts of the skeleton to infer things like menstruation and voice changes,” said Nowell. Lead author Mary Lewis from the University of Reading developed the technique.

It examines tooth mineralization and bone growth in the hand, wrist, neck, and pelvis to determine puberty stages. This is the first time her method, along with a method for estimating biological sex, has been used on Paleolithic fossils.

Prehistoric life was considered harsh and short, but this study shows that Ice Age teens were relatively healthy. Most started puberty by 13.5 and reached adulthood between 17 and 22, similar to modern teens.

Nowell said this research humanizes these teens more than just studying tools. One skeleton, “Romito 2,” had dwarfism, and the study gives new insight into his appearance and role in society.

Romito 2 was mid-way through puberty, with a deeper voice and the ability to have children. However, he likely still looked youthful and had fine facial hair. His short height made him look more like a child, which may have affected how his community saw him.

Jennifer French from the University of Liverpool said, “This study gives new insights into Ice Age teens’ burials.” Researchers from six institutions worked together on this study, supported by several grants.

