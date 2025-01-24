New strategy to maintain communications in an unpredictable quantum network

A quantum communication network uses links between qubits at different points to communicate. However, each communication event uses up these links, causing disruptions and making it hard to keep the network stable.

A new study suggests maintaining communication by rebuilding these connections in a constantly changing, unpredictable quantum network. The researchers found that adding the right number of connections keeps the network working. Too many connections are costly, and too few lead to a fragmented network.

These findings could help design optimal quantum networks for super-fast computing and ultra-secure communications.

Researchers are working to create larger and better quantum communication networks, but they quickly fall apart when used. It’s like crossing a bridge and then burning it down behind you.

To prevent this, the researchers created a model in which they added a fixed number of connections after each communication event, keeping the network connected.

Quantum networks use quantum entanglement, where two particles are connected no matter the distance. This allows secure communication and complex tasks. However, each communication makes the links unusable for future communications.

In classical communications, there’s enough capacity for many messages. However, in a quantum network, each link can only send one piece of information before it falls apart.

The researchers created a model of users in a quantum network to understand how networks change. Users randomly select others to communicate with, and the shortest path is used up, causing the network to break down.

The researchers found that adding a specific number of links after each communication event can maintain the network. This number is the square root of the number of users. For example, with 1 million users, 1,000 links need to be re-added for every one qubit of information sent.

This approach could help design resilient quantum networks that can tolerate failures by automatically adding new links when old ones disappear.

Kovács explains that while the classical internet wasn’t robust, we can design the quantum internet to reach its full potential.

Journal Reference: