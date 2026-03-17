A strange new particle 4× heavier than a proton has been discovered

Deep beneath the French-Swiss border, the world’s most powerful particle accelerator has once again delivered a surprise. At CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC), scientists have announced the discovery of a new particle entirely: a heavyweight proton-like addition to the existing zoo of quarks and hadrons.

Quarks are the small building blocks of matter, and they come in six “flavours”: up, down, charm, strange, top, and bottom. They tend to group in twos or threes, forming mesons and baryons. The most familiar baryons are protons and neutrons, but many others exist, most of them unstable and short-lived, only popping into existence when high-energy particles collide.

Inside the LHC, hadrons decay, and their unstable forms fade away, leaving behind more stable particles that detectors can register, allowing scientists to reconstruct their properties. It has led to the discovery of numerous new hadrons over the past decades. This latest find, reported at the Rencontres de Moriond Electroweak meeting, takes the total number of hadrons identified by LHC experiments to 80.

The star of the show is the Ξcc⁺, which consists of two heavy charm quarks (c) and one down quark (d), making it a baryon. Its structure is similar to that of the proton, but it is four times its mass. A precise measurement has nailed down its mass at 3619.97 ± 0.83 ± 0.26 (+1.90 / −1.30) MeV/c².

A new class of pentaquarks has been discovered

Charm quarks are similar to the proton’s well-known up quarks, but bulkier. Thus, the Ξcc⁺ is a veritable giant in comparison to ordinary protons from all that extra mass. Yet despite its size, it is short-lived. Its predicted lifetime is up to six times shorter than that of a similar particle found in 2017. That earlier particle contained two charm quarks and one up quark; exchanging the up quark for a down one makes all the difference.

A “proton family tree” traced how heavier relatives are formed by replacing the proton’s quarks with strange (s), charm (c), or bottom (b) quarks. In this picture, the Ξcc⁺ sits near the very top—where both of the proton’s light up quarks have been swapped for charm. Credit: LHCB

“This is the first new particle identified after the upgrades to the LHCb detector that were completed in 2023, and only the second time a baryon with two heavy quarks has been observed, the first having been observed by LHCb almost 10 years ago,” said LHCb Spokesperson Vincenzo Vagnoni.

The discovery was made by analysing proton–proton collisions recorded during the LHC’s third run in 2024. The signal was strong: 7 sigma, well above the 5 sigma threshold required to declare a discovery.

A long-lived exotic particle discovered

Mark Thomson, CERN Director-General, praised the achievement: “This major result is a fantastic example of how LHCb’s unique capabilities play a vital role in the success of the LHC. It highlights how experimental upgrades at CERN directly lead to discoveries, setting the stage for the transformative science we expect from the High-Luminosity LHC.”

Beyond the excitement of adding a new particle to the catalog, the Ξcc⁺ offers deeper insights into the strong force, the fundamental interaction that binds quarks together inside protons, neutrons, and other hadrons.

As Vagnoni explained, “The result will help theorists test models of quantum chromodynamics, the theory of the strong force that binds quarks into not only conventional baryons and mesons but also more exotic hadrons such as tetraquarks and pentaquarks.”

LHCb presentation at Moriond is available here.