Storms below hurricane strength significantly increase infant mortality in poorer countries

Tropical cyclones pose serious health risks to infants, especially in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), but their full impact on infant survival is unclear.

Researchers analyzed cyclone wind data alongside infant survival records from 2002 to 2021 across seven LMICs. They found that cyclones—including weaker storms—were linked to a sharp rise in infant mortality over the past twenty years.

The study highlights an urgent need for stronger disaster response and child health protections, especially as climate change makes storms more frequent and intense.

Infants exposed to tropical cyclones before birth or in their first year faced a significantly higher risk of death; infant mortality increased by 11%, translating to 4.4 more deaths per 1,000 live births. The highest risk occurred in the first year after a storm, but the effects did not persist beyond two years.

The rise in infant mortality after tropical cyclones was not linked to reduced prenatal care or worsening nutrition, two expected risks after natural disasters. Researchers suggest that other unidentified factors may drive the mortality increase, though they couldn’t directly study them.

The research team—including RAND, Stanford, Johns Hopkins, and UCLouvain experts—found that even weaker tropical storms, not just the strongest hurricanes, were linked to rising infant mortality.

PhD student Zetianyu Wang noted that some countries had few major storms during the study period, making it harder to track their direct impact on infant deaths. Still, as the planet warms, stronger storms could lead to more tragedies worldwide unless urgent steps are taken to protect children in vulnerable regions.

Researchers examined 1.7 million child records from seven economically disadvantaged countries to study the impact of tropical cyclones on infant mortality.

The average increase in infant deaths across these countries was 11%, but the effects varied. Bangladesh, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic saw over 10 additional deaths per 1,000 births, while India, the Philippines, Cambodia, and Madagascar showed little to no increase.

The differences could be due to disaster preparedness, geography, housing quality, or existing health conditions. Some areas benefit from natural barriers like mountains, while others are flood-prone. Evacuation plans, infrastructure, and children’s health also influence survival rates.

Future research will focus on why some countries are more affected by tropical cyclones than others. Researchers emphasize that to protect children from climate-related disasters better, we must understand not just where the greatest risks are but also what causes them.

