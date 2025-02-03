When a spouse dies, there is no relief, regardless of gender, health or wealth

When someone loses their spouse, they often feel more isolated and lonely. This study from Monash University looked into how losing a spouse affects loneliness and grief. It included data from nearly 750 people who had lost their spouses.

The study found that loneliness and grief persisted no matter the level of social support, self-reliance, or health conditions from three years before to three years after the loss. This shows that little can protect someone from loneliness and grief after losing a spouse.

The study also highlighted that loneliness’s impact is consistent across gender, wealth, and health. Researchers analyzed 19 annual surveys from the Household, Income, and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) Survey, including data from 749 widowed participants and 8,418 married individuals.

Some groups showed minimal protection against loneliness, but the effects were insignificant. For example, wealthier men experienced slightly less loneliness for up to two years after losing their spouse compared to less wealthy men. However, this protection was temporary.

Co-researcher Dr. Achamyeleh Teshale mentioned that good health and quality of life do not prevent loneliness after spousal loss. Men in major cities were less socially isolated at first but saw fewer improvements during bereavement compared to those in regional areas.

For men, the link between bereavement and loneliness was weaker for older men and those from non-English-speaking countries but stronger for those in poverty or living in regional areas. For women, older age weakened the link, while being from a non-English-speaking country, poverty, employment, and long-term mental health conditions strengthened it.

Dr. Freak-Poli suggested that interventions to increase social interaction may not help those experiencing spousal bereavement-related loneliness. Instead, personalized help focusing on creating new social connections and routines as individuals are needed.

Co-researcher Dr. Htet Lin Htun mentioned that many countries are adopting social prescribing, where healthcare providers recommend activities like cooking classes or walking groups instead of just medication. This patient-centered approach helps individuals design their own plans, which could be beneficial for those dealing with long-term bereavement effects.

Key points:

Low social isolation and higher social support did not prevent increased loneliness after widowhood.

Men in major cities were less likely to see reductions in social isolation during bereavement despite being less socially isolated initially.

For men, the bereavement-loneliness relationship was weaker for older men and those from non-English-speaking countries but stronger for those in poverty or living in regional areas.

For women, the bereavement-loneliness relationship was weaker for older age and stronger for factors like being from a non-English-speaking country, poverty, employment, and long-term mental health conditions.

Journal Reference: