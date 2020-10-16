SUBSCRIBE

Astronomers determined the spin of the supermassive black hole in the Milky Way

The Spin of the Supermassive Black Hole in our Galaxy.

By Amit Malewar
Space
A schematic showing the motions of stars around the supermassive black hole in the center of our galaxy. The stars lie in an edge-on plane, and astronomers have used this constraint to deduce that the spin of the black hole must be less than about 0.1
A schematic showing the motions of stars around the supermassive black hole in the center of our galaxy. The stars lie in an edge-on plane, and astronomers have used this constraint to deduce that the spin of the black hole must be less than about 0.1. Barker, Patterson, & Spivey; U. Ill. NCSA Advanced Visualization Laboratory

The Milky Way galaxy hosts a supermassive black hole (SMBH) at its center, Sagittarius A, with about four million solar masses.

The Galactic Center SMBH is surrounded by a cluster of stars and clumps of faintly glowing material. In recent years astronomers have been able to push tests of General Relativity to new limits by measuring and modeling the motions of these clumps as they swing around the SMBH.

The spin of the massive black hole (BH) at the center of the Milky Way, SgrA*, has been poorly constrained so far.

In a new study, CFA astronomers realized that the spatial distribution of one group of cluster objects, the so-called S-stars, could be used to probe the spin.

Almost 40 known S-stars lie in two nearly edge-on disks, with the stars in each disc rotating around the black hole. These stars orbit the SMBH in as little as 9.9 years.

According to astronomers, this unusual geometry could allow them to estimate the measurement of the spin.

One of the more curious and non-intuitive predictions of relativity is that space is not only warped by the gravity of a massive body, it is also warped (though to a lesser degree) by the spinning of a body. This is known as the “frame-dragging effect,” a small and hard-to-measure phenomenon.

In the case of SgrA, this phenomenon will have an appreciable effect on the S-stars’ orbits in these disks. By assuming that the S-stars orbital planes are stable over time, astronomers have shown that the SMBH’s spin in the Milky Way must be less than about 0.1.

Journal Reference:
  1. Giacomo Fragione et al. An Upper Limit on the Spin of SgrA* Based on Stellar Orbits in Its Vicinity, The Astrophysical Journal (2020). DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/abb9b4

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Space

Telescopes Record Last Moments of Star Devoured by a Black Hole

Tech Explorist -
Death by Spaghettification
Read more
Space

Scientists found clues to decipher the shape of black holes

Amit Malewar -
The black hole always chirps twice.
Read more
Science

Scientists generated megatesla order magnetic fields

Amit Malewar -
Could megatesla magnetic fields be realized on Earth?
Read more
Science

Einstein’s theory just got 500 times harder to beat

Amit Malewar -
Einstein's description of gravity just got much harder to beat.
Read more
Space

Astronomers spots six galaxies trapped in the web of a supermassive black hole

Tech Explorist -
With the help of ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), astronomers have found six galaxies lying around a supermassive black hole when the...
Read more
Space

Milky Way has been accreting star clusters over its lifetime

Amit Malewar -
Fast-rotating stars at the centre of the Milky Way could have migrated from the outskirts of the galaxy.
Read more

TRENDING

The world’s first room-temperature superconductor

Science Amit Malewar -
First room-temperature superconductor excites — and baffles — scientists.
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

Technoeconomic: Slimming down the solar cells

Technology Pranjal Mehar -
For cheaper solar cells, thinner really is better.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist