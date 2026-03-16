Sourdough bread has been enjoyed for thousands of years. It is now making a comeback worldwide. Many people appreciate it for its natural fermentation, rich flavor, and possible health benefits. However, the biological processes in sourdough are still quite complex.

A new study from Vrije Universiteit Brussel sheds light on what happens during sourdough fermentation. The research reveals how wheat fibers known as Arabinoxylans change during fermentation and influence the final quality of bread.

The study was led by doctoral researcher Víctor González Alonso, who investigated how these fibers interact with the microorganisms that drive sourdough fermentation.

The team concentrated on arabinoxylans, an important type of dietary fiber in wheat. These fibers come in two main forms. Water-extractable arabinoxylans (WE-AX) usually support good dough structure. Water-unextractable arabinoxylans (WU-AX) can harm bread quality.

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During sourdough fermentation, the researchers found that part of the WE-AX fibers are converted into WU-AX.

Despite this transformation, the fermentation process remained stable even when extra fiber was added to the dough.

González Alonso explains, “We observed that sourdoughs develop into stable microbial ecosystems, with lactic acid bacteria and yeasts in a complex balance. A higher fiber content barely altered this process, although we clearly demonstrated that sourdough fermentation converts part of the WE-AX into WU-AX.”

To investigate the process, the researchers examined sourdough fermentation in several flour types, including flour enriched with extra arabinoxylans.

They used advanced techniques such as DNA sequencing to track microbial communities and metabolite profiling to analyze chemical changes in the dough.

The results showed that sourdough develops into a stable microbial ecosystem, where yeasts and lactic acid bacteria coexist in a balanced relationship.

One surprising discovery was that microbes did not mainly cause the transformation of wheat fibers.

Instead, the naturally occurring enzymes in wheat played a major role. As fermentation progresses and the dough becomes more acidic, these enzymes become active, breaking large fiber molecules into smaller fragments.

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This breakdown may influence bread texture, fiber digestibility, and overall nutritional value.

The researchers also identified microbes that shape sourdough flavor. For example, Lactococcus lactis contributes buttery fragrances; others, such as Limosilactobacillus fermentum, synthesize sugar alcohols that can impart a gentle sweetness.

These compounds have flat layers made of special CdP₃ units. They have unstable bonds, but the patterns called kagome ice correlations make this instability balanced. Between these layers lie frustrated magnetic moments.

The team tested their findings in a pilot baking experiment using flour enriched with high levels of arabinoxylans.

The resulting sourdough bread had higher nutritional value and a more complex flavor profile. This indicates that changing the fiber content of wheat and the fermentation conditions might help bakers make bread with better health benefits and flavor.

The study shows that sourdough fermentation is not only a traditional skill; it is also a complicated biological process influenced by microbes, enzymes, and the chemistry of wheat.

Journal Reference:

Gomez Alvarado, S.J., Chamorro, J.R., Rout, D. et al. Interleaved bond frustration in a triangular lattice antiferromagnet. Nat. Mater. 25, 65–72 (2026). DOI: 10.1038/s41563-025-02380-x