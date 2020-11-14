SUBSCRIBE

Our solar system formed in less than 200,000 years

This was a rapid process.

By Amit Malewar
Space
Our solar system formed in less than 200,000 years
Artist's conception of the dust and gas surrounding a newly formed planetary system. Image courtesy of NASA.

The oldest solids framed in the Solar System are calcium-aluminum–rich inclusions (CAIs), small metallic droplets later incorporated into meteorites. The ages of CAIs are considered the age of the Solar System, however which exact moment in star arrangement they correspond to has been unclear.

New research by a group of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists- looking at isotopes of the element molybdenum found on meteorites- suggests that our sun and solar system formed over the short period of 200,000 years.

By observing other stellar systems that formed similarly to ours, astronomers gauge that it presumably takes around 1-2 million years to collapse a cloud and start a star. This is the first study that provides numbers on our solar system.

LLNL cosmochemist Greg Brennecka, lead author of a paper, said“This work shows that this collapse, which led to the formation of the solar system, happened very quickly, in less than 200,000 years. If we scale this all to a human lifespan, the solar system’s formation would compare to pregnancy lasting about 12 hours instead of nine months. This was a rapid process.”

The micrometer-to-centimeter-sized inclusions of CAIs in a high-temperature environment (more than 1,300 Kelvin), probably near the young sun. They were then transported outward to the region where carbonaceous chondrite meteorites (and their parent bodies) formed, where they are found today. The majority of CAIs formed 4.567 billion years ago, over about 40,000 to 200,000 years.

In this study, scientists measured the molybdenum (Mo) isotopic and trace element compositions of a variety of CAIs taken from carbonaceous chondrite meteorites, including Allende, the largest carbonaceous chondrite found on Earth. Since they found that the distinct Mo isotopic compositions of CAIs cover the entire range of material framed in the protoplanetary disk rather than merely a small slice, these inclusions probably shaped within the time span of the cloud collapse.

Since the observed time span of stellar accretion (1-2 million years) is much longer than CAIs took to form, the team was able to pinpoint which the formation of CAIs recorded astronomical phase in the solar system’s formation, and ultimately, how quickly the material that makes up the solar system accreted.

Journal Reference:
  1. Gregory A. Brennecke et al. Astronomical context of Solar System formation from molybdenum isotopes in meteorite inclusions, Science (2020). DOI: 10.1126/science.aaz8482

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Space

New work reveals the likely original locations of Saturn and Jupiter

Amit Malewar -
Where were Jupiter and Saturn born?
Read more
Space

Scientists measured the gravitational redshift of the Sun

Amit Malewar -
New measurements of the solar spectrum verify Einstein’s theory of General Relativity.
Read more
Science

A century-old metallurgy puzzle solved

Amit Malewar -
Why single crystals show staged hardening while others don't?
Read more
Space

Scientists identified 24 superhabitable planets outside our solar system

Amit Malewar -
Some of these orbit stars that may be better than even our sun.
Read more
Space

Venus might be habitable today, if not for Jupiter

Amit Malewar -
Study shows destabilizing effect of the giant gas planet.
Read more
Space

Our solar system has a second alignment plane

Amit Malewar -
This has important implications for models of how comets originally formed in the solar system.
Read more

TRENDING

Circadian rhythms drive beta cell regeneration

Science Amit Malewar -
Scientists identified the essential role of circadian clocks in the regeneration of insulin-producing cells.
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

What controls our body’s immune response?

Science Tech Explorist -
Brainstem neurons identified as regulator of inflammation.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist