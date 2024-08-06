Soft gold allows nerves to connect with electronics

Gold is hard to make into long, thin threads. However, researchers at Linköping University have created gold nanowires and soft electrodes that connect to the nervous system. These electrodes are as smooth and stretchable as nerves and can last a long time in the body.

Close-up: Gold nanowires with soft silicon rubber are stretchable. Klas Tybrandt’s team at Linköping University developed soft, stretchable electrodes made of thin gold threads and silicone rubber that move with the body without harming tissue.

In the future, gold could be used in soft interfaces to connect electronics to the nervous system for medical purposes. This technology might help treat epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, paralysis, or chronic pain. However, linking electronics with the brain or nervous system is challenging.

Metals used in electronics are stiff and rigid, unlike the soft and jelly-like nervous system. We need to be close to nerve fibers to get accurate signal transmission. However, the body’s constant motion makes it hard to maintain contact between something challenging and something soft. Klas Tybrandt, a professor at Linköping University, explains this challenge.

Researchers aim to create electrodes that are both conductive and as soft as the body. Soft electrodes cause less tissue damage than hard ones. In a recent study published in Small, Linköping University, researchers developed gold nanowires, much thinner than a hair, embedded in elastic material to create soft microelectrodes.

“We’ve made a new, better nanomaterial from gold nanowires and soft silicone rubber. This combination results in a highly conductive, very soft, and biocompatible conductor that works well with the body,” said Klas Tybrandt.

In soft electrodes, silicone rubber, used in medical implants like breast implants, is combined with gold and platinum. These metals are common in medical devices.

Making long, thin gold nanowires is tough, but researchers have found a new way to use silver nanowires. Silver is suitable for making nanowires but is chemically reactive, causing it to break down and release toxic silver ions.

Laura Seufert, a doctoral student in Klas Tybrandt’s group, discovered a method to grow smooth gold nanowires. She started with thin silver nanowires as a template, rose gold on them, and finally removed the silver. This left them with gold nanowires over 99% pure. This method solves the problem of creating extended, narrow gold nanostructures.

In collaboration with Professor Simon Farnebo at Linköping University, researchers have shown that soft, elastic microelectrodes can stimulate and capture signals from a rat’s nerve.

The material must last a long time, ideally for life, for use inside the body. Tests show that the new material will last at least three years, which is better than many other nanomaterials.

The research team is now improving the material and creating smaller electrodes to get closer to nerve cells.

