When Smell Becomes Flavor: The Brain’s Hidden Trick

Ever wondered why food tastes bland when you have a cold? Or why flavoured water somehow feels sweet, even though it contains no sugar? A new study from Karolinska Institutet reveals that your brain might be tasting with your nose, and doing it earlier than anyone thought.

In a delicious twist on neuroscience, researchers have discovered that aromas reaching the nose from inside the mouth, known as retronasal odours, can activate the brain’s taste cortex as if they were actual flavours. That means your brain doesn’t just wait for your tongue to weigh in; it starts building the flavour experience from smell alone.

“We saw that the taste cortex reacts to taste-associated aromas as if they were real tastes,” said lead author Putu Agus Khorisantono. “This explains why we sometimes experience taste from smell alone, like in flavoured waters. It’s a powerful partnership that makes food pleasurable, and might even drive cravings.”

To test this sensory sleight of hand, the team trained 25 healthy adults to recognize sweet and savoury flavours through combinations of taste and smell. Then, using functional MRI scans, they observed the brain’s response when participants were presented with either tasteless aromas or taste without smell. The results were striking: the same brain regions lit up for both, and the patterns of activation were nearly identical.

The key player? The insula is a region often dubbed the brain’s taste cortex. This area doesn’t just wait for taste signals; it integrates smell and taste into a unified flavour experience before the brain’s emotional centers even get involved.

“This shows that the brain doesn’t treat taste and smell as separate senses,” said senior researcher Janina Seubert. “Instead, it creates a joint representation of flavour, which could shape our food preferences and eating habits.”

The implications go beyond the dinner table. The team now wants to explore whether external smells, like those wafting through a supermarket, can shift our brain’s taste perception.

“We’re curious whether walking from the cheese aisle to the pastry section changes the brain’s flavour map,” said Khorisantono. “If so, it could influence what we choose to eat.”

Funded by the European Research Council and the Swedish Research Council, and conducted in collaboration with researchers in Turkey, this study adds a new layer to our understanding of how the brain builds flavour, and why smell might be the secret ingredient behind every bite.

