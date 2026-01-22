Smarter AI, same data: A new approach

Frontier AI has grown fast but still struggles with complex reasoning. UC Riverside researchers showed that standard tests underrate these models and introduced Test-Time Matching (TTM), a method that helps AI reason more like humans without extra training.

The method helps AI better understand links between text and images, even in new or unusual pairings.

Standard tests check images and captions one by one, which can miss better matches. The researchers developed a group-matching score that considers the entire set and reveals hidden strengths in models that connect vision and language.

By applying this during testing, models achieve higher scores under standard metrics. With this adjustment, SigLIP-B16 set new records, and GPT‑4.1 became the first to surpass estimated human performance on the Winoground benchmark.

Researchers built on their earlier work to create Test-Time Matching (TTM), a self-improving algorithm that boosts model performance without extra training data. TTM delivered major gains: it pushed SigLIP-B16 past GPT‑4.1 on MMVPVLM, setting a new state of the art. Even on tough datasets without special structures, like WhatsUp, TTM achieved relative improvements of up to 85.7%.

Across 16 different datasets, Test-Time Matching (TTM) consistently boosted model performance and advanced compositional reasoning. The method works by letting the AI predict image–caption matches, choose its most confident answers, and then fine‑tune itself with those choices. Repeating this cycle helps the model improve step by step, much like how people use context to refine their reasoning.

“Even smaller models have the capacity for strong reasoning,” assistant professor Yinglun Zhu said. “We just need to unlock it with better evaluation and smarter test-time methods.”

