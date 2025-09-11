Signs of Life on Mars? NASA Says the Rover Might Have Found One

While exploring Jezero Crater, a place that once held a lake, Perseverance studied different types of rocks to understand Mars’ history and whether it could have supported life.

When the rover reached a region called Neretva Vallis, it investigated distinctive mudstone and conglomerate outcrops of the Bright Angel formation.

A recent study looked closely at these rocks and found something intriguing: Tiny mineral patterns, like nodules and reaction zones, that contain iron-rich compounds called vivianite and greigite. On Earth, these minerals often form in places where microbes live or once lived.

The rock sample, nicknamed ‘Sapphire Canyon,’ also contains organic carbon, a key ingredient for life. Scientists believe these features could be potential biosignatures, chemical clues that point to ancient microbial activity.

Perseverance triumphs over challenges to unveil Mars’ geological secrets

Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy said, “This finding by Perseverance, launched under President Trump in his first term, is the closest we have ever come to discovering life on Mars. The identification of a potential biosignature on the Red Planet is a groundbreaking discovery, and one that will advance our understanding of Mars.”

“NASA’s commitment to conducting Gold Standard Science will continue as we pursue our goal of putting American boots on Mars’ rocky soil.”

In July 2024, NASA’s Perseverance rover discovered Cheyava Falls, a rocky area in an ancient Martian riverbed called Neretva Vallis. This region, part of the “Bright Angel” formation, was shaped long ago by water flowing into Jezero Crater.

The rover found that the rocks here are made of clay and silt, materials that, on Earth, are great at preserving signs of ancient life. Even more exciting, these rocks are packed with ingredients like organic carbon, sulfur, rust, and phosphorus, which could have supported microbial life in Mars’ watery past.

While exploring a rock called Cheyava Falls in July 2024, the rover’s instruments PIXL and SHERLOC found colorful spots on its surface. These spots might have formed if microbes once used ingredients like organic carbon, sulfur, and phosphorus in the rock to fuel their metabolism.

Zooming in, the team saw a striking pattern of minerals they nicknamed “leopard spots.” These spots contain two iron-rich minerals: Vivianite, which is often found on Earth in wetlands and near decaying organic matter, and Greigite, which is sometimes produced by microbes as part of their energy-making process.

Scientists found that these two minerals in a Martian rock may have formed through electron-transfer reactions between mud and organic matter. On Earth, microbes use these reactions to make energy so that this combination could be a fingerprint of life.

But here’s the twist: these minerals can also form without biological reactions, through things like heat, acid, or chemical binding. Yet the rocks at Bright Angel don’t show signs of heat or acid, and it’s unclear if the organic stuff there could trigger the reaction in cold conditions.

Perseverance scientist Joel Hurowitz of Stony Brook University, New York, and lead author of the paper, said, “The combination of chemical compounds we found in the Bright Angel formation could have been a rich source of energy for microbial metabolisms. But just because we saw all these compelling chemical signatures in the data didn’t mean we had a potential biosignature. We needed to analyze what that data could mean.”

Scientists were surprised to find potential signs of ancient life in some of the youngest sedimentary rocks explored by NASA’s Perseverance rover. Earlier theories assumed that any traces of life would be locked away in much older formations.

But this discovery flips that idea: it hints that Mars may have remained habitable later in its history, and that even older rocks might still hold clues, they’re just harder to spot.

Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said, “This finding is the direct result of NASA’s effort to strategically plan, develop, and execute a mission able to deliver exactly this type of science — the identification of a potential biosignature on Mars.”

Katie Stack Morgan, Perseverance’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said, “Astrobiological claims, particularly those related to the potential discovery of past extraterrestrial life, require extraordinary evidence. Getting such a significant finding as a potential biosignature on Mars into a peer-reviewed publication is a crucial step in the scientific process because it ensures the rigor, validity, and significance of our results. And while abiotic explanations for what we see at Bright Angel are less likely given the paper’s findings, we cannot rule them out.”

