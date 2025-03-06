Is semen quality associated with the lifespan of men?

A recent study has sparked interest in the potential link between semen quality and lifespan in men. Male infertility and semen quality have long been suggested as markers of overall health and mortality. However, the influence of underlying health conditions at the time of semen evaluation has not been thoroughly examined.

In the largest study of its kind, scientists aimed to explore the association between semen quality and mortality and the impact of pre-existing health conditions on this relationship.

The study tracked nearly 80,000 men over a period of up to 50 years, from 1965 to 2015, who visited a public semen analysis laboratory in Copenhagen due to infertility issues. The findings revealed a significant correlation between semen quality and life expectancy.

Men with a total number of motile sperm (sperm that can move or ‘swim’) exceeding 120 million were found to live two to three years longer than those with a total motile sperm count of between 0 and 5 million. Semen quality was assessed based on semen volume, sperm concentration, and the proportion of motile and normally shaped sperm.

The researchers used data from Danish national registers to monitor mortality rates during the follow-up period. Of the study group, 8,600 deaths occurred, accounting for 11% of the participants.

Additional information was available for a subset of 59,657 men who provided semen samples between 1987 and 2015, including educational level and medical diagnoses from the previous ten years. The researchers adjusted their analysis to account for these factors, which could potentially influence the results.

Dr. Lærke Priskorn, a senior researcher, explained the study’s goals: “We conducted this study to test the hypothesis and get an estimate of how much semen quality predicts a man’s lifespan. We also aimed to understand whether pre-existing health conditions might explain some of the observed associations.”

The results showed that men with the highest semen quality could expect to live two to three years longer than those with the lowest. Any pre-existing health conditions or socioeconomic status did not influence this correlation.

The researchers suggest that poor semen quality might be an indicator of other underlying health issues affecting both fertility and overall health. This insight could potentially lead to early detection of health problems during fertility evaluations, typically conducted when men are relatively young.

Dr. Jørgensen emphasized the importance of understanding the link between semen quality and general health. He noted that the study indicates that men with poor semen quality who appear healthy might be at increased risk of developing certain diseases later in life. Future research will explore whether poor semen quality is linked to earlier deaths from specific causes like cancer or heart disease, and the team will seek biomarkers to identify at-risk individuals.

While the study boasts a large sample size, it has limitations, such as a lack of information on health behaviors and limited health assessment data before semen sampling. Additionally, distinguishing between men with no motile sperm due to obstructions and other reasons was challenging.

In a commentary, Professor John Aitken from The University of Newcastle, Australia, praised the study and discussed potential factors linking poor semen quality to shorter lifespans. These factors include genetic defects, compromised immune systems, comorbidities, lifestyle choices, and chemical pollutants. Aitken highlighted oxidative stress as a key factor – an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants that can damage cells and influence semen quality.

Aitken proposed that any factor increasing oxidative stress might change semen quality and mortality patterns. This concept could also explain the link between pregnancy complications and female mortality later in life. He suggested monitoring oxidative stress and maintaining a balanced redox state might be crucial for both high fertility and healthy aging.

This study provides significant insights into the connection between semen quality and men’s health, offering valuable directions for future research and preventive strategies.

