Self-powered sensor makes MRI scans more efficient less frustrating

In recent years, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has been widely used in the medical field to diagnose a wide range of medical conditions, from liver disease to brain tumors. During the scan, if the human body moves, motion artifacts can occur, potentially compromising the accuracy of the images and necessitating a repeat scan, wasting valuable time and resources.

Unfortunately, existing technology fails to address the issue of motion artifacts during MRI scans. Now, a prototype device developed by Chinese researchers offers a solution.

To ensure high-quality MRI images, it is crucial for patients to remain completely still during the scan. Any movement can result in “motion artifacts” that compromise the image quality. The patient movement needs to be identified as soon as it happens, allowing the scan to stop and for the technician to take a new one.

Traditional motion tracking methods, which rely on magnetic materials, are incompatible with MRI technology due to the interference caused by metals. However, a new solution has emerged in the form of a triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG)-based sensor. This innovative sensor harnesses static electricity generated through friction between polymers, and when integrated into MRI machines, it can effectively prevent motion artifacts, thereby enhancing the quality of the images.

Researchers from the Beijing Institute of Nanoenergy and Nanosystems, Chinese Academy of Sciences, are developing and implementing this cutting-edge sensor technology.

When movement is detected, this self-powered sensor springs into action, sending a real-time alert. This allows the technician to halt the scan and prevent the formation of motion artifacts. The result? Enhanced quality of the MRI images, a streamlined process, potentially reducing the need for repeat scans, and saving valuable time for both patients and healthcare providers.

The team created the TENG device by sandwiching two layers of plastic film painted with graphite-based conductive ink around a central layer of silicone. These materials were chosen to ensure compatibility with MRI scans. When pressed together, electrostatic charges from the plastic film moved to the conductive ink, creating a current that could then flow out through a wire.

This real-time monitoring sensor was integrated into an MRI table designed to be positioned under a patient’s head. The sensor accurately detected head movements during testing and promptly transmitted signals to a computer. This triggered an audible alert, a pop-up window on the technician’s computer, and paused the MRI scan.

According to researchers, the technology can enhance the efficiency of MRI scans and improve the overall experience for patients and technicians by delivering high-quality images in a single procedure.

