Seeking participants for low oxygen and weight study

Can lower oxygen levels help with weight loss? Dr. Claire Berryman at Pennington Biomedical from Louisiana State University is studying this in the “Low Oxygen and Weight Status” (LOWS) study. They’re looking for adults aged 22 to 65 to join. The study lasts up to four months.

Participants will start with two weeks of weight maintenance, followed by eight weeks of a calorie-restricted diet. They’ll sleep in tents with either standard or reduced oxygen levels, similar to high altitudes. The study examines whether lower oxygen increases energy use, reduces appetite, and improves weight loss and insulin sensitivity.

Dr. Berryman’s study at Pennington Biomedical builds on her earlier research with soldiers who lost more weight at high altitudes than at sea level. This effect might hurt soldiers’ performance but could help people with excess weight. Dr. John Kirwan highlights that this study looks beyond diet and exercise to explore new ways to burn calories.

The study aims to determine whether lower oxygen levels can help with weight loss. If successful, it could lead to new ways to manage weight and improve metabolic health. Participants are needed for this trial.