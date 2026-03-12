Scientists can now see deep-brain activity without disrupting it

Memory and thought come from real-time communication between cells deep inside the brain. While brain slices can show some activity, truly understanding how the brain works requires looking at it while it’s alive.

One way to do this is by making the brain transparent, and the solution starts with optics.

Sounds like something from a sci-fi novel, doesn’t it?

Yet, in a lab at Kyushu University, that vision has edged into reality, thanks to a surprising ingredient already flowing through our veins.

Tissue clearing is widely used to render fixed tissues transparent for imaging, but applying the same method to living tissue has been difficult due to toxicity. In this study, scientists developed a gentle optical clearing solution that allows fluorescence imaging of live mammalian tissues without harming them.

Scientists unveiled SeeDB-Live, a new reagent that clears living brain tissue without disrupting its function.

The idea is simple but powerful: light scatters when it passes through dense tissue, hiding deeper structures. By adding special spherical polymers with low osmolarity to the fluid around cells, the team reduced this scattering.

The secret? Albumin is a common blood protein. By adjusting the way light travels through tissue, SeeDB-Live makes the opaque brain transparent, allowing scientists to peer deeper than ever before into the hidden networks of thought.

A new approach captures the brain’s internal ‘whispers’

With albumin in the mix, SeeDB-Live makes tissues like brain slices, organoids, and even live mouse brains transparent enough for deep imaging. Importantly, it doesn’t interfere with how neurons fire or how animals respond to sensory input. In fact, it allows scientists to see activity in deep cortical layers.

Takeshi Imai, Professor at Kyushu University’s Faculty of Medical Sciences and the study’s senior author, said, “This is the first time tissue clearing has been achieved without altering its biology.”

Late one night in the lab, Assistant Professor Shigenori Inagaki had a flash of inspiration: proteins are polymers. Acting on that thought, he reached for a bottle of bovine serum albumin (BSA), a common blood protein used in experiments. To his surprise, it produced the perfect optical conditions without harming cells.

“I tested it three or four times before I believed it,” he recalled. Alone in the lab, he shouted with excitement. “We never expected it would come down to this.”

Algorithm Decrypts Brain-On-chip Signals

By adding albumin to the culture medium to match the refractive index of the cells, the team created a live-tissue-clearing solution. They named it SeeDB-Live. Because albumin dissolves easily, it is an ideal choice for making tissue transparent.

Inagaki said laughingly, “During the development of SeeDB-Live, we found that neurons are extremely sensitive to ion concentrations, and it took us enormous effort to get the formulation right. Thanks to that fortunate night alone in the lab, I helped myself to an expensive, high-purity BSA I wouldn’t normally dare use.”

Three-dimensional fluorescence imaging of neurons in Layer 5 of the cerebral cortex, captured by two-photon microscopy in mice expressing a fluorescent protein (Thy1-EYFP-H). SeeDB-Live clearing improved fluorescence brightness in deep brain regions compared to uncleared tissue.



Credit

Shigenori Inagaki and Takeshi Imai, Kyushu University

Through experiments, Imai’s team discovered that living cells are most transparent when the refractive index of the surrounding solution is between 1.36 and 1.37.

The results were remarkable. In just one hour, mouse brain slices became transparent, exposing neurons firing deep inside. In living mice, signals from neurons buried in the cerebral cortex appeared three times brighter than before. This breakthrough opened clear views of layer 5 of the cortex, a region filled with branching neurons that help explain how the brain processes information and turns thought into action.

The method also works with a range of imaging techniques, from calcium signals to voltage imaging, expanding what scientists can study in real time.

Because SeeDB-Live naturally washes out of the tissue, the brain returns to its normal state. This means scientists can make the brain transparent, capture its activity, and then let it return to normal, allowing the same brain to be imaged again and again, like opening and closing a window into the living mind.

The implications are vast. Scientists can now study how memory, thought, and action emerge from deep brain layers, track disease progression, and even improve drug testing on 3D brain organoids.

Although SeeDB-Live works well in the brain, delivering it to other organs is still a challenge. Even in the brain, scientists must use a surgical window, which can cause stress and reduce efficiency.

Assistant Prof. Inagaki believes the method’s full potential has yet to be realized. He hopes future work will find less invasive ways to deliver the solution, allowing deeper imaging and better analysis of brain activity.

