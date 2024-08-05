Seaweed’s role in Parkinson’s prevention

Parkinson’s disease happens when neurons that make dopamine die. Dopamine helps control movement and thinking. As people live longer, more are getting Parkinson’s. The disease is caused by damage from too many reactive oxygen species.

Researchers need to reduce reactive oxygen species to protect the neurons. Right now, treatments only manage symptoms. They need to find ways to treat and prevent the disease.

Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa from Osaka Metropolitan University led a study showing that Ecklonia cava polyphenols, seaweed antioxidants, can help prevent Parkinson’s disease.

In the study, mice with Parkinson’s were given these antioxidants daily for a week and then rotenone. Their motor function, which is reduced by rotenone, improved. There were also positive changes in their gut function and colon tissue.

Cell experiments showed that these antioxidants activate the AMPK enzyme, which helps cells manage energy and reduce reactive oxygen species that kill neurons.

Professor Kojima-Yuasa said, “This study suggests Ecklonia cava antioxidants may protect neurons by activating AMPK and reducing reactive oxygen species. We hope Ecklonia cava can help prevent Parkinson’s disease.”

The study concludes that seaweed antioxidants could play a key role in preventing Parkinson’s disease by protecting neurons and reducing harmful reactive oxygen species.

