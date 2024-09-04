Screen time once in bed negatively impacts youth sleep

Despite popular belief, new research from the University of Otago reveals that the timing of evening screen use, rather than the activity itself, negatively impacts youth sleep. The study found that screen time in the two hours before bed has little impact on youth sleep, but using screens once in bed causes problems.

Lead author Dr. Bradley Brosnan of the Edgar Diabetes and Obesity Research Centre suggests that current sleep guidelines need to be reevaluated to better reflect the reality of modern adolescent bedtime routines.

In an impactful study published in JAMA Pediatrics, 85 adolescents between the ages of 11 and 14 participated in a unique research endeavor. Each participant wore a body camera on their chest for three hours before bedtime and while in bed throughout the span of a week. Accompanying the body camera, a second infrared camera was installed in their bedrooms to document screen usage while in bed. Furthermore, the adolescents wore an actigraph, a compact device that measures sleep patterns.

“It quickly became obvious that adolescents spend a lot of their screen time while in bed,” Dr Brosnan says.

The researchers discovered that a staggering 99% of participants were using screens in the two hours leading up to bedtime. What’s more, over half of them admitted to using screens while in bed, and a third of them even resorted to using screens after attempting to fall asleep for the night.

“Our most interesting findings were that this screen time before they got into bed had little impact on sleep that night.

“However, screen time once in bed did impair their sleep – it stopped them from going to sleep for about half an hour and reduced the amount of sleep they got that night.”

This rings especially true for highly interactive screen activities like gaming and multitasking. Picture this: You’re engrossed in a Netflix movie on your laptop while immersed in an intense Xbox gaming session.

“Every additional 10 minutes of this type of screen time reduced the amount of sleep they got that night by almost the same amount.

“Our findings suggest that the impact of screen time on sleep is primarily through time displacement delaying sleep onset rather than any direct effects of blue light or interactive engagement as we didn’t find associations with sleep latency and wakefulness during the sleep period.”

Dr. Brosnan underscores the importance of a ‘simple’ sleep guideline, advocating for keeping devices out of the bedroom. This approach allows teenagers to use their devices before bed but not in bed, promoting better sleep habits and overall well-being.

“We need to revisit sleep guidelines so they fit the world we live in and actually make sense – the current ones aren’t achievable or appropriate for how we live.”

