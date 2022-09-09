Scientists set a world record for producing a steady high magnetic field

The previous record for the highest steady magnetic field of a 45-tesla set was set in 1999 by a hybrid magnet at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory of the United States. Chinese scientists have now broken this record- they set a world record for the highest steady magnetic field by a working magnet when it produced a steady field of 45.22 tesla (T), which is more than 900,000 times the Earth’s magnetic field.

This 45.22-tesla hybrid magnet consists of a resistive insert nestled inside a 32-mm-bore superconducting outsert.

The hybird magnet (Image by the SHMFF team)

Originally constructed in 2016 by the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF) in Hefei, China- the hybrid magnet is the world’s second 40-tesla-level magnet. At that time, it produced a central magnetic field of 40 tesla.

Prof. KUANG Guangli, academic director of the High Magnetic Field Laboratory of the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CHMFL), where SHMFF is located, said, “To achieve higher magnetic fields, we innovated the structure of the magnet and developed new materials. The manufacturing process for the Bitter discs was also optimized.”

The new world record of 45.22-tesla steady-state high magnetic field (Image by the SHMFF team)

“The success of the 45.22-tesla magnet represents an important milestone in the development of magnetic technology in China and the world as well.”