Vitamin C Unlocks Your Skin’s Hidden Power to Regrow

We all know vitamin C is great for glowing skin—but did you know it might actually help your skin grow stronger from the inside out?

Your skin is your body’s first line of defense against the outside world. However, as we age, the outer layer, known as the epidermis, becomes thinner and weaker. This makes skin more fragile and slower to heal.

Most of the cells in this layer are keratinocytes, which start deep in the skin and move upward to form a protective barrier. But with age, this process slows down.

A new study from the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute for Geriatrics and Gerontology wanted to know: Can vitamin C help skin grow stronger again?

To find out, they used a lab-grown model of human skin that mimics real skin. They added vitamin C in amounts similar to those naturally present in the skin through the bloodstream. They then observed what happened over the next 14 days.

Researchers found that vitamin C promotes epidermal thickening by activating genes that had been turned off with age, which are linked to skin cell growth. Through a process called DNA demethylation, vitamin C essentially helped remove chemical “locks” that blocked essential genes. There were more cells marked with Ki-67, a sign that they were actively dividing.

VC impacts the structure and function of the epidermis by controlling the growth of epidermal cells. Researchers in this study investigated whether it promotes cell proliferation and differentiation via epigenetic changes.

Researchers created a lab-grown model of human skin, known as a human epidermal equivalent. It works like this: the top layer is exposed to air, just like real skin, and the bottom layer is fed with nutrients, similar to how blood vessels nourish your skin from underneath. This setup mimics how your skin lives and breathes in the real world.

They added Vitamin C (VC) in two doses, 0.1 and 1.0 mM, which are similar to the amounts that naturally reach your skin through your bloodstream. They then watched what happened over the next two weeks.

They observed that on Day 7, the inner skin layer (where new cells grow) became thicker, more skin cells were forming, and the outer layer of dead skin cells stayed the same.

On Day 14, the inner layer became even thicker, while the outer dead layer thinned. This means that vitamin C helps skin cells grow and move upward more quickly.

They searched for a special protein called Ki-67, which appears only in cells that are actively dividing. More Ki-67 = More new skin cells. And guess what? The vitamin C-treated skin had lots more of these active cells.

Notably, the study revealed that VC helps skin cells grow by flipping genetic switches. Inside every skin cell, some genes tell the cell when to grow, divide, and repair. However, sometimes these genes become “turned off” by tiny chemical tags called methyl groups.

This is like putting a lock on the gene so it can’t be used. This process is known as DNA methylation, and it can slow down skin renewal, particularly as we age.

Vitamin C helps remove those locks in a process called DNA demethylation. This reactivates the genes, allowing skin cells to grow, multiply, and develop into new, healthy skin cells.

Vitamin C powers up special enzymes called TET enzymes (short for ten-eleven translocation enzymes), spots the methyl “locks” on your DNA, converts them into a form that can be removed, and lets your skin’s growth genes turn back on.

But here’s the twist: TET enzymes need iron (Fe²⁺) to work. During the process, iron is used up and turns into Fe³⁺, which can no longer help.

That’s where Vitamin C comes in; it recharges the iron, turning Fe³⁺ back into Fe²⁺ so the TET enzymes can keep going!

The researchers found that vitamin C-treated skin had over 10,000 spots on the DNA where chemical tags (called methyl groups) were removed. These tags usually keep specific genes turned off. When they’re removed, the genes can turn back on. In this case, 12 essential genes that help skin cells grow and multiply became much more active, up to 75 times more than before.

To ensure that vitamin C was indeed causing this effect, the scientists blocked the enzymes (called TET enzymes) that help remove those tags. When they did that, the benefits disappeared. This confirmed that vitamin C works by helping these enzymes unlock the genes that support skin renewal.

These findings highlight the role of VC in promoting skin renewal by triggering genetic pathways. This suggests that VC may be beneficial for older adults or those with damaged or thinning skin, as it boosts the skin’s natural capacity to regenerate and strengthen itself.

“We found that VC helps thicken the skin by encouraging keratinocyte proliferation through DNA demethylation, making it a promising treatment for thinning skin, especially in older adults,” concludes Dr. Ishigami.

