A Safer Alternative to LASIK: Correcting Eyes With Electricity

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans opt for LASIK, a laser-assisted surgery that reshapes the cornea to correct vision. It’s fast, effective, and widely considered safe. But it’s still surgery. And surgery means cutting. That’s where a new twist in eye science is turning heads, and corneas.

At the ACS Fall 2025 meeting, Professor Michael Hill of Occidental College unveiled a technique that could revolutionize corrective eye procedures: Electromechanical Reshaping (EMR). Instead of slicing tissue with lasers, EMR gently molds the cornea using electric fields and chemistry, no incisions required.

“LASIK is just a fancy way of doing traditional surgery,” Hill says. “It’s still carving tissue, it’s just carving with a laser.”

But EMR? It’s more like sculpting with invisible hands.

The cornea is a collagen-rich, water-filled dome that bends light onto your retina. Suppose it’s misshapen, your vision blurs. LASIK fixes this by removing tissue. EMR, on the other hand, tweaks the cornea’s shape by altering its pH, the acidity level, using a mild electric current.

In a groundbreaking approach to vision correction, researchers have developed a platinum contact lens that doubles as both a mold and an electrode. This specialized lens is placed on a rabbit eyeball immersed in a saline solution designed to mimic natural tears.

When a small electric potential is applied, it alters the pH of the corneal tissue, loosening the internal molecular bonds that hold its shape. Within just a minute, the cornea conforms to the curvature of the lens. Once the original pH is restored, the tissue locks into its new configuration: no scalpels, no lasers, just the elegant interplay of chemistry and engineering.

In tests on 12 rabbit eyeballs (10 mimicking nearsightedness), the EMR treatment successfully reshaped the cornea to improve focusing power. Even better? The cells survived, thanks to precise pH control.

And there’s more: EMR might even reverse chemical-induced corneal cloudiness, a condition currently treatable only by full corneal transplant.

Hill and collaborator Dr. Brian Wong of UC Irvine are cautiously optimistic.

“We’re just beginning,” Wong says. “Next comes detailed animal studies, on living rabbits this time, and exploring corrections for astigmatism and farsightedness.”

“If we get there,” Hill concludes, “this technique is widely applicable, vastly cheaper, and potentially even reversible.”

The team published their results at the fall meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS).