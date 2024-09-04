Robust biofilm growth can enhance wastewater treatment efficiency

Treating wastewater effectively is critical for the environment and our well-being. A groundbreaking biological method using moving, biofilm-covered plastic carriers is revolutionizing sewage treatment. Led by Osaka Metropolitan University, researchers have discovered ways to enhance this process for maximum efficiency.

The innovative moving bed biofilm reactor (MBBR) system accelerates the purification of wastewater by constantly agitating the carriers. This motion ensures that the biofilm’s microorganisms come into close contact with organic matter and other impurities, significantly enhancing the treatment process. The more biofilm attached to the carriers, the greater the number of microorganisms available to purify the wastewater.

OMU Professor Masayuki Azuma and Associate Professor Yoshihiro Ojima of the Graduate School of Engineering, in collaboration with a team from Kansaikako Co., an Osaka-based leader in water treatment-related products, uncovered a groundbreaking discovery. Their research revealed that foamed polypropylene carriers, designed with uneven surfaces to maximize biofilm formation, outperformed smooth plastic carriers by a staggering 44-fold.

What’s more, they found that integrating waste biomass, such as composted seaweed, into the foaming process significantly enhanced the carriers’ performance, particularly in the critical area of nitrate removal during the MBBR process.

This innovative breakthrough promises to revolutionize water treatment methods and stands as a testament to the power of cutting-edge research and collaboration in advancing environmental sustainability.

“Since there is a wide variety of wastewater, it will be necessary to prove that these foamed carriers also have superior suitability to various wastewater,” stated Professor Azuma. “It is clear that the addition of waste biomass improves the performance of the carriers, so we expect that further performance enhancement can be achieved depending on the additive.”

