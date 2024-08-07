Researchers fabricate world’s highest-performing HTS wire segment

Our energy future could hinge on the development of high-temperature superconducting (HTS) wires. These wires have the potential to convey electricity without any resistance at higher temperatures than traditional superconductors, which could revolutionize the electric grid and even facilitate commercial nuclear fusion.

However, the widespread use of this technology is contingent upon the fabrication of HTS wires at a cost and performance level comparable to that of standard copper wire available at local hardware stores.

Excitingly, new research led by the University at Buffalo has made significant strides toward this objective. In a recent publication in Nature Communications, researchers announced the fabrication of the world’s top-performing HTS wire segment, significantly enhancing the cost-effectiveness of the technology.

Newly developed wires made from rare-earth barium copper oxide (REBCO) have set a new record for the highest critical current density and pinning force across all magnetic fields and temperatures from 5 kelvin to 77 kelvin. Although still very cold (minus 451 degrees to minus 321 degrees Fahrenheit), this temperature range is higher than that of traditional superconductors, which function at temperatures close to absolute zero.

“These results will help guide the industry toward further optimizing their deposition and fabrication conditions to significantly improve the price-performance metric in commercial coated conductors,” says the study’s corresponding author, Amit Goyal, PhD, SUNY Distinguished Professor and SUNY Empire Innovation Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, within the UB School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. “Making the price-performance metric more favorable is needed to fully realize the numerous large-scale, envisioned applications of superconductors.”

These high-temperature superconducting (HTS) wires have the potential to revolutionize various energy-related applications. They could double the power generated from offshore wind turbines, enable grid-scale superconducting magnetic energy-storage systems, facilitate loss-less transmission of power in high current DC and AC transmission lines, as well as improve energy efficiency through highly efficient superconducting transformers, motors, and fault-current limiters for the grid.

The development of high-temperature superconducting (HTS) wires holds the key to our energy future, with potential applications ranging from revolutionizing the electric grid to enabling commercial nuclear fusion.

The potential of high-temperature superconducting (HTS) wires in applications such as commercial nuclear fusion is truly promising, offering the possibility of abundant clean energy. A multitude of private companies worldwide are investing billions in developing HTS wires for commercial nuclear fusion, showcasing its potential.

Moreover, HTS wires have diverse applications, including next-generation MRI for medicine, high-field magnets for physics, and defense technology for all-electric ships and airplanes. These applications have been made possible by key technological innovations such as rolling assisted biaxially textured substrates (RABiTS) technology, LMOe-enabled ion-beam assisted deposition (IBAD) MgO technology, and nanocolumnar defects at nanoscale spacings via simultaneous phase-separation and strain-driven self-assembly technology, developed by Goyal and his team.

In the present work, Goyal and his team unveil the remarkable performance of REBCO-based superconducting wires. These high-temperature superconducting (HTS) wires demonstrated the capability to carry an impressive 190 million amps per square centimeter at 4.2 kelvin without the need for an external magnetic field and 90 million amps per square centimeter in the presence of a 7-tesla magnetic field.

Even at a higher temperature of 20 kelvin, which is the targeted application temperature for commercial nuclear fusion, the wires maintained impressive performance, carrying over 150 million amps per square centimeter without an external magnetic field and over 60 million amps per square centimeter at 7 tesla.

In terms of critical current, a 4-millimeter-wide wire segment at 4.2 kelvin exhibited a supercurrent of 1,500 amps in the absence of an external magnetic field and 700 amps under a 7-tesla magnetic field. At 20 kelvin, the same wire segment demonstrated a supercurrent of 1,200 amps without an external magnetic field and 500 amps under a 7-tesla magnetic field.

The team’s HTS film, at a mere 0.2 microns thick, carries a current comparable to that of much thicker commercial superconducting wires. Additionally, the wires demonstrate an impressive ability to hold magnetic vortices in place, with forces of about 6.4 teranewtons per cubic meter at 4.2 kelvin and about 4.2 teranewtons per cubic meter at 20 kelvins under a 7 tesla magnetic field.

These results represent the highest values reported to date for critical current density and pinning force across all magnetic fields and operating temperatures from 5 kelvin to 77 kelvin.

“These results demonstrate that significant performance enhancements are still possible and hence the associated reduction in cost that could potentially be realized in optimized commercial HTS wires,” Goyal says.

The HTS wire segment was created on substrates using advanced IBAD (Ion Beam Assisted Deposition) MgO technology and nanocolumnar defects through simultaneous phase-separation and strain-driven self-assembly technology.

The unique self-assembly process enables the incorporation of insulating or non-superconducting nanocolumns at nanoscale spacings within the superconductor. These nanodefects effectively pin the superconducting vortices, leading to the support of higher supercurrents.

“The high critical current density was made possible by a combination of pinning effects from rare-earth doping, oxygen-point defects and insulating barium zirconate nanocolumns and their morphologies,” Goyal says.

“The HTS film was made using an advanced pulsed laser deposition system via careful control of deposition parameters,” adds Rohit Kumar, a postdoctoral fellow in the UB Laboratory for Heteroepitaxial Growth of Functional Materials and Devices, which Goyal leads.

In pulsed laser deposition, a high-energy laser beam is directed at a target material, causing it to ablate and deposit as a film on a precisely positioned substrate.

“We also conducted atomic-resolution microscopy using the most advanced microscopes at the Canadian Center for Electron Microscopy at McMaster University for characterization of nanocolumnar and atomic-scale defects and also conducted some superconducting property measurements at the Università di Salerno in Italy,” Goyal says.

