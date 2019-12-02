SUBSCRIBE

Research reveals why people say things they later regret

Arousal increases self-disclosure.

By Pranjal Mehar
Lifestyle
When someone is awake or alert they can disclose more embarrassing, emotional, intimate, and incriminating information than people who are relatively relaxed
When someone is awake or alert they can disclose more embarrassing, emotional, intimate, and incriminating information than people who are relatively relaxed. Photo credit: Shutterstock

A new study by the University of Melbourne suggests that people are bound to unveil data that they are usually cautious about concealing when they are increasingly awake and alert.

Scientists suggest that arousal is responsible for this. It causes people to say things automatically rather than think things through before speaking.

Dr Brent Coker from the Faculty of Business and Economics, who co-authored the study said, “Ironically, the times when we’re most awake and alert are also the times when we have to be very careful about what we say – like job interviews, media engagements, important work meetings, or even romantic encounters.”

The research paper outlines three of eight experiments conducted by Dr. Coker and co-author Professor Ann L. McGill from the University of Chicago.

The first study requested that participants composed a dating profile and found that ‘aroused’ people uncovered more embarrassing, emotional, private, and implicating information about themselves than the moderately loose individuals. A subsequent report on similar details found that the aroused participants’ profiles were less alluring for dating than those of the more relaxed members, proposing that revealing an excess of data likewise adversely affects people’s attractiveness.

In the second study, scientists observed online trolling behavior and how likely people are to reveal instances when they said mean or malicious things to others online. They found that people are more likely to disclose information one would not usually disclose when they are aroused.

The third study found that people are more likely to disclose highly personal information after physical exercise.

Dr. Coker said, “Saying the wrong thing in the wrong moment may create awkwardness, be offensive, damage trust, or harm perceptions towards our character. Politicians and CEOs seem to do it all the time. We need to make an extra effort to control what comes out of our mouths during times of stress – which might explain why so many people have arguments over Christmas.”

“The secret to increasing the accuracy of what we say is to try to adopt daily strategies to reduce stress since stress is related to arousal.”

“Consciously controlling your breathing and listening to chilled music are two strategies known to work. Then there are the more traditional strategies such as reducing how much coffee you drink, getting enough sleep, and eating well.”

“As any interrogator will tell you, there are limits to how much stress someone will take before they ‘spill the beans.’ Our research suggests that it doesn’t take very much stress at all before people say something they might later regret.”

The study is published in the journal of Experimental Social Psychology.

REFERENCEUniversity of Melbourne
JOURNALDOI: 10.1016/j.jesp.2019.103928

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSBrushing teeth regularly is linked with a lower risk of heart failure
UP NEXTEPFL’s student solves a 100-year-old physics enigma

EXPLORE MORE

Lifestyle

Caring for family is what motivates people worldwide

Pranjal Mehar -
People consistently rated kin care and mate retention as the most important motivations in their lives.
Read more
Lifestyle

Music is universal, suggests a most comprehensive scientific study

Pranjal Mehar -
Music everywhere.
Read more
Lifestyle

Skipping breakfast linked to lower GCSE grades

Pranjal Mehar -
Students who rarely ate breakfast on school days achieved lower GCSE grades than those who ate breakfast frequently.
Read more
Lifestyle

Husbands’ stress increases if wives earn more than 40 percent of household income

Pranjal Mehar -
Stress levels decline as their wives' earnings approach 40% of household income.
Read more
Lifestyle

Transgender children identify with their gender as strongly as cisgender children do

Pranjal Mehar -
Among transgender children, gender identity as strong as in cisgender children.
Read more
Lifestyle

Social media can encourage tourists to make more sustainable choices

Pranjal Mehar -
Social media is often blamed for creating all kinds of pressure. However, not all social media pressures are necessarily bad, as they can encourage us to behave in a manner that is more sustainable than before.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist