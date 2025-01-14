SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Join WhatsApp Channel
ScienceBiology

The relationship between rats and anxiety

Rats have brain cells that help them remember places to avoid after negative experiences.

By PLOS
2 min read
Updated
Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
concerned about the robot at the end of the hall.
A rat peeking around a corner is concerned about the robot at the end of the hall. Image credit: Redish Lab, University of Minnesota

Researchers find that rats create neurological maps of places to avoid after experiencing a threat and think about these locations when exhibiting worry-related behaviors. These findings—which A. David Redish of the University of Minnesota, US, and colleagues presented in the open-access journal PLOS Biology on January 14th—may provide insight into the neuroscience of common psychological conditions like anxiety.

There are many theories as to why people experience anxiety. One is that anxiety is associated with a psychological phenomenon called “approach-avoidance conflict,” where an individual desires something but is weighing that against an associated negative outcome.

To examine the neurological underpinnings of this phenomenon, researchers studied rats navigating an L-shape track. The rats would enter at one end, with food available at the opposite end of the track, but partially hidden around the corner would be a robot with claws on the front and a stinger-like tail, somewhat resembling a cross between a pincer beetle and a scorpion.

As the rats approached the food, the robot would sometimes charge forward and gnash its claws and wriggle its tail to simulate an attack. After these attacks, the rats began performing avoidant behaviors, like hesitating or fleeing back to safety, which the researchers propose are associated with worry about the robot.

Some of the rats in the experiment were implanted with probes to monitor the hippocampus, part of the brain thought to be involved in learning and memory. The researchers specifically focused on the activity of neurons called “place cells,” which activate when an animal visits a specific location. By scrutinizing their activity, the researchers could map which place cells were associated with the location of the food or of the robot.

When the rats hesitated while approaching the food, the researchers found increased activity in the place cells associated with the location of the robot and of the food. This may represent the approach-avoidance conflict between wanting the food and worry about the robot. However, when the rats turned around part-way down the track, the active place cells were mainly associated with the location of the robot.

Usually, place cells are only active when the cells’ associated location is the animal’s location or just ahead of the animal. However, as the rats turned around and fled back to the safe end of the track, their place cells associated with the distant robot remained active.

Anxiety is related to the ability to imagine situations, something the hippocampus and place cells are known to be involved in. The activity of place cells associated with negative events—especially when at a distance from their associated locations—may help scientists better understand the neuroscience of anxiety.

Underlining this association, the researchers observed far fewer worry-related behaviors among the rats when given the anti-anxiety drug diazepam, commonly known as Valium. This medication also altered the activity of the hippocampus, reducing the neural patterns associated with these anxiety-like behaviors.

The authors add, “Worrying about the future requires mental representations of imagined negative future outcomes. Rats facing a predator-like robot guarding a food source developed new mental representations of the robot’s location, resulting in rats transiently thinking about where the robot is prior to foraging for food.”

Journal Reference:

  1. Calvin OL, Erickson MT, Walters CJ, Redish AD (2025) Dorsal hippocampus represents locations to avoid as well as locations to approach during approach-avoidance conflict. PLoS Biology 23(1): e3002954. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3002954
Up next

How does the brain form cohesive cognitive maps of whole spaces?

It requires a broader ensemble of cells, aided by sleep, over several days.

A configuration of electrical synapses that filter sensory information

How electrical synapses fine-tune sensory information for better decisions?
Recommended Books
The Cambridge Handbook of the Law, Policy, and Regulation for Human–Robot Interaction (Cambridge Law Handbooks)

The Cambridge Handbook of the Law, Policy, and Regulation for Human-Robot...

Book By
Cambridge University Press
Tech ExploristScienceBiology
Journal
Plos Biology
University
University of Minnesota
Picks for you

Evolutionary map uncovered bacterial survival genes

Researchers discovered two ancient mollusks’ fossils of ‘Punk’ and ‘Emo’

Study uncover key insights into how the body tolerates cancer mutations

How Prochlorococcus’ nightly cross-feeding regulates carbon in the ocean?

UK’s biggest Dinosaur footprints discovered in Oxfordshire quarry

Explore
LATEST NEWS
SECTIONS
Others
Follow us

© 2025 All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist®