The relationship between PTSD and early menopause

A new study shows that women veterans from the Persian Gulf War with PTSD are twice as likely to have early menopause and related health issues. The study will be presented at the 2024 Menopause Society meeting in Chicago.

PTSD often causes mental health problems like anxiety and anger and can also lead to physical issues like headaches and body aches. The Gulf War’s unique stresses, including military sexual trauma, contribute to these effects.

Gulf War deployment is linked to unique health issues not seen in non-deployed veterans, like Gulf War Illness, which includes joint pain, GI problems, headaches, rashes, and mood issues, possibly due to burn pits and oil fires.

A new study with over 2,000 Gulf War veterans aims to explore how military exposures may affect early menopause and whether these stressors lead to premature ovarian aging.

Early menopause, occurring before age 45, is linked to severe health issues like fertility loss, heart disease, osteoporosis, sexual dysfunction, and depression. The study found that women veterans with probable PTSD are nearly twice as likely to experience early menopause.

No significant links were found between early menopause and Gulf War deployment or exposures. Lead researcher Caitlin Elizabeth Haas suggests PTSD may reflect ongoing trauma affecting menopause and reproductive health.

Detailed results will be presented at the 2024 Menopause Society meeting in the “Military Exposures and Early Menopause: Findings from the Gulf War Cohort Study.”

Dr. Stephanie Faubion said, “The study shows the importance of healthcare professionals reviewing patients’ histories and considering external stressors that might affect menopause.”