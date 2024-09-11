Regular exercisers have healthier belly fat

A new study from the University of Michigan finds that people with obesity who exercise regularly have healthier belly fat and store fat better than those who don’t exercise.

The researchers also grew fat tissue from the cells of both exercisers and non-exercisers, and the exercisers’ cells stored fat better.

Professor Jeffrey Horowitz explained that regular exercise changes fat tissue, making it healthier and better at storing fat, even with weight gain as we age.

Researchers studied the effects of long-term exercise on fat tissue by comparing two groups of higher weight adults: 16 who exercised regularly for at least two years (average 11 years) and 16 who never exercised. Both groups had similar body fat, weight, and sex.

They found that regular exercisers had healthier fat tissue, more blood vessels, mitochondria, beneficial proteins, and fewer inflammation-causing cells. This helps store fat in a healthier way under the skin, reducing fat storage around organs, which is less nutritious.

Horowitz said that people who exercise regularly for years show more significant improvements in fat tissue compared to those who only train for three months.

He explained that having a better ability to store fat doesn’t mean gaining more fat. Instead, it helps store fat healthier under the skin rather than around organs or inside them.

This is important because unhealthy fat buildup, like in the liver, can lead to diseases such as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, which is common in people with obesity and can cause serious health problems.

Horowitz said “It’s important to study people over several years as they start and continue exercising to see how their fat tissue changes, even if their fat amount stays the same.” Researchers also want to find out if certain types or intensities of exercise improve fat tissue more.

In future studies, the team will examine whether fat tissue grown from exercisers works differently and whether there are other health differences linked to the fat tissue and the person it came from.

