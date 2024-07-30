Regular activities aren’t sufficient to stop a stroke

Research from the University of Gothenburg shows that everyday physical activities, like at work or home, aren’t enough to prevent strokes. However, exercising in free time and using active transportation reduces stroke risk.

Adam Viktorisson, a researcher, underscores the increasing significance of leisure and transportation physical activities in the face of a trend towards more sedentary jobs and home activities.

This insight will enlighten health professionals, policymakers, and individuals interested in public health and stroke prevention about the changing lifestyle trends and the need for more physical activity.

The study followed 3,614 people from Västra Götaland for 20 years. During this time, 269 had strokes. Three months after their stroke, 120 had either died or needed help with daily activities.

Data on physical activity came from surveys, and some participants wore pedometers. Leisure and transportation activities matched pedometer readings, but work activities did not.

The study, using data from the INTERGENE cohort at the University of Gothenburg, collected between 2001 and 2004, has the potential to significantly influence public health policy. The researchers hope these findings will not only raise awareness but also lead to policy changes that promote physical activity, empowering health professionals, policymakers, and individuals interested in public health and stroke prevention.

Adam Viktorisson said, “Encouraging daily physical activities like walking, cycling, and other exercises can help reduce strokes and improve outcomes for stroke sufferers.”

