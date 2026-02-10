Reengineering Ashwagandha: A new era for herbal compounds

Ashwagandha is a root long valued in Ayurveda for its calming and strengthening effects. Its name, which means ‘smell of the horse,’ reflects the energy and vitality it was believed to give. For generations, people have turned to it to fight tiredness, build strength, and bring peace to the mind. Today, it’s still seen as a natural way to support both body and mind.

Withanolides are natural compounds found in ashwagandha and some other plants in the nightshade family. They act like tiny chemical messengers with potential benefits for the brain, stress relief, and even cancer research.

Scientists know they’re important, but the exact steps plants use to make them are still a mystery. Because of this, it’s hard to produce them in large amounts, which limits their use in medicine.

Northeastern researchers, led by graduate student Erin Reynolds and professor Jing-Ke Weng, discovered a way to make withanolides, the compounds behind ashwagandha’s health benefits, using yeast. To do this, they built a complete map of the ashwagandha genome and pinpointed two gene clusters that control withanolide production in different plant tissues.

Weng explained that this creates a maximally efficient withanolide factory and opens the door to tapping into ashwagandha’s true potential.

Ashwagandha’s story is being rewritten in the language of modern science. According to the NIH, its benefits include easing stress, calming anxiety, and improving sleep, but Professor Jing-Ke Weng and his team at Northeastern see even greater potential, reducing inflammation and supporting cancer therapy.

Unlocking these secrets took seven years of painstaking work: sequencing the plant’s entire genome, decoding its genetic blueprint, and uncovering six new enzymes that act like molecular catalysts, driving the plant’s unique bioactivity.

Those six enzymes create a biological pathway that ultimately creates withanolides in ashwagandha.

Finding that pathway involved some clever bioengineering, Weng said, and an unlikely test subject: yeast.

“Yeast and plants diverged a billion years ago, but when we put these six genes in the yeast genome, the yeast basically starts to make withanolides,” Weng said. “We were actually very surprised it worked.”

Weng and his team didn’t try to change the genes of another plant. Instead, they used yeast, which grows quickly and produces energy through fermentation. This makes yeast like a tiny living factory.

By using this natural ability, the researchers built a system that could quickly and reliably produce withanolides, the helpful compounds found in ashwagandha. In the end, their work paid off, turning a humble microbe into a powerful engine for unlocking the plant’s medicinal potential.

Producing withanolides in yeast is far more efficient than growing ashwagandha plants. By tailoring yeast to make only the most beneficial compounds, researchers can streamline the process and avoid the long wait of planting, cultivating, and harvesting.

Instead of months in the soil, yeast can generate these valuable molecules in just a few days, turning fermentation into a rapid, specialized factory for ashwagandha’s healing chemistry.

“We not only discovered the pathway through this yeast engineering approach, but by the end of this paper, we have a prototype yeast strain that can be industrialized to produce withanolides,” Weng said.

Weng and his team are pushing past the natural limits of the ashwagandha plant by creating new, custom versions of withanolides. They’re no longer limited to what the ashwagandha plant naturally produces. Instead, Weng’s team is designing special versions of withanolides, each tailored to a particular purpose, such as promoting sleep or protecting the brain.

“We essentially have no effective drug for treating Alzheimer’s,” Weng said. “If you have a new set of molecules that show efficacy in protecting neurons long term … that would be huge.”

