Record amounts of Sargassum are floating in the Caribbean Sea

Since 2011, vast blooms of pelagic Sargassum have been invading the tropical Atlantic, piling up on the shores of West Africa and the Caribbean, triggering health concerns and economic headaches for coastal communities. But why does this happen every year?

Scientists are debating two main theories behind this sudden explosion of algae:

More nutrients flow into the ocean, possibly from rivers, pollution, or airborne particles, fueling the blooms.

A long-distance journey—a small population of Sargassum may have drifted across the Atlantic after a 2009/2010 climate event, then expanded rapidly due to seasonal ocean mixing.

A new study by the University of South Florida has identified the tipping point that triggered the Sargassum boom in the tropical Atlantic. The culprits? Wind, ocean currents, and nutrients, according to an international team of researchers.

They pinpointed two consecutive years of strong negative North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO)—a shift in atmospheric pressure that reshaped circulation and wind patterns, pushing Sargassum into the tropics. Once there, it encountered warm, nutrient-rich waters and endless sunlight, creating ideal conditions for explosive growth.

IMAGE ABOVE: Multiple MODIS satellite images were aggregated to show the typical annual Sargassum coverage and chlorophyll distribution after 2011. Sargassum was moved from the Sargasso Sea to the tropics via currents depicted by arrows. Figure from Jouanno et al. (2025).

The Caribbean Sea and parts of the Atlantic are facing an unprecedented invasion of Sargassum, with scientists reporting an astonishing 39 million tons in May, shattering the previous record of 24 million tons set in June 2022.

According to a report by the University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Laboratory, the total amount of Sargassum surged from 31 million tons in April to 37.5 million tons in May, marking a new all-time high.

Using computer models, scientists have uncovered new details about how Sargassum first established itself in the tropical Atlantic in 2011. The study tested whether the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) triggered the initial bloom—an idea first explored in an earlier study.

Both models revealed that nutrient-enriched patches of Sargassum were carried by wind and ocean currents, drifting from the Sargasso Sea toward Europe, then southward into the tropical Atlantic. Once there, separated from their original habitat, the algae found ideal conditions—warm waters, nutrients, and sunlight—allowing them to expand into recurring annual blooms. These patches were later identified as a driver of the GASB.

Still, the question remained: What provided the nutrients to promote the growth of Sargassum in the tropical Atlantic?

Scientists once suspected that major rivers, such as the Amazon, Mississippi, and Congo, as well as the Sahara Desert’s dust, were fueling Sargassum blooms—but lacked data to prove it.

To identify the trustworthy source, researchers employed computer models to analyze decades of ocean data, including wind, currents, and nutrient levels. Their findings confirmed that vertical mixing—a seasonal process where deep, nutrient-rich water rises to the surface—is the key driver.

In this sunlit upper ocean layer, photosynthesis fuels the growth of Sargassum, leading to the massive blooms that wash up on Caribbean and Gulf Coast beaches each year.

Co-author Frank Muller-Karger, Distinguished University Professor and biological oceanographer at the USF College of Marine Science (CMS), said, “This was a surprising result. We had previously posed the hypothesis that it is not the rivers that feed the formation of Sargassum blooms in the tropical Atlantic. This model supports that nutrients from slightly deeper layers in the ocean feed the blooms.”

Journal Reference:

Jouanno, J., Berthet, S., Muller-Karger, F. et al. An extreme North Atlantic Oscillation event drove the pelagic Sargassum tipping point. Commun Earth Environ 6, 95 (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s43247-025-02074-x