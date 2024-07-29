Recognizing same-sex marriage attracts skilled workers

Marriage equality benefits countries economically. Washington State University researchers found that European countries recognizing same-sex marriages kept more highly skilled workers from moving to the U.S.

They studied 20 years of HB1 visa data for immigrants with advanced degrees and specialized skills. Between 2000 and 2019, 13 EU countries legalized same-sex marriage. After this, the U.S. saw a 21% average drop in new HB1 visas from these countries despite different years and economic conditions for each. This shows that inclusive policies can attract skilled labor.

Awad and WSU Professor Jill McCluskey reported their findings in AEA Papers and Proceedings. They focused on skilled workers from the European Union, a shared labor market, to see the effect of same-sex marriage legalization. The EU was ideal for this study because about half of its 27 countries had marriage equality by 2019, while the other half did not, serving as a control group.

They also examined the U.S. recognizing foreign same-sex marriages in 2013. This policy slowed the decline of visa admissions from EU countries with marriage equality, like The Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

Awad noted that these foreign workers are highly sought after, especially in STEM fields.

There is much effort in the U.S. and other countries to attract and keep graduates with advanced degrees. Marriage equality can be a non-monetary incentive to attract skilled workers, keep them our economy, and maintain our STEM advantage.

These findings build on earlier studies about migration within the U.S. before federal marriage equality. That study found that same-sex and some heterosexual couples were more likely to move to states recognizing same-sex marriage.

The study didn’t include the sexual orientation of H1B visa holders. However, the impact of marriage equality on the skilled labor movement was evident. Same-sex couples often have higher education levels, but many qualified people are attracted to inclusive policies.

“Discriminatory policies are bad for the economy,” said McCluskey. “If we have non-discriminatory policies, everyone can reach their potential, which is better for the economy.”

Recognizing same-sex marriage helps countries attract and keep highly skilled workers.

