Real-time imaging captures how plants breathe

Leaves have tiny holes called stomata that help them “breathe.” The size and shape of these holes decide how much water vapor can escape. Scientists can examine stomata under a microscope, but because the lab isn’t a leaf’s natural environment, the results aren’t always accurate.

Another way to study stomata is by measuring how gases flow in and out of leaves. This shows the overall behavior of stomata, but it doesn’t reveal which details, like how big the pores are or how many there are, control water use. In simple terms, stomata are like tiny valves on a leaf, but scientists are still working to solve the puzzle of how their design affects water loss.

Scientists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have built a new tool that bridges the gap between the microscopic world of stomata and the bigger picture of how leaves breathe. The system brings together three powerful tools: Laser microscopes to see stomata up close in 3D. Gas-exchange sensors to track how leaves breathe, taking in CO₂ and releasing water. Machine learning to quickly analyze all the images and data.

Representative 16-bit confocal microscope image of an open Zea mays stoma. Credit: Plant Physiology, Volume 199, Issue 4, December 2025, kiaf600, https://doi.org/10.1093/plphys/kiaf600



With this, researchers can observe many stomata simultaneously while tracking leaf-level processes such as photosynthesis, transpiration, and conductance, providing a complete picture of how tiny pores shape a leaf’s life.

How plants breathe and how humans shaped their ‘lungs’

The tool called ‘Stomata In-Sight’ measures how maize leaf pores open and close under different light and CO₂ conditions, while tightly controlling humidity and temperature.

The tool allows scientists to now watch stomata “breathe” in real time, revealing how leaves respond to changing environments. This breakthrough could guide the breeding of smarter crops, plants that know when to open or close their pores, using water with maximum efficiency.

Water is the most significant factor limiting farming. If crops can use water more efficiently, they’ll be stronger against rising heat and drought.

