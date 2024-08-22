Rainwater could have helped create first protocell walls

At the heart of the search for life’s origins lies a profound mystery: how did simple RNA droplets in the ancient primordial soup evolve into the complex, membrane-bound cells that underpin all life forms? A groundbreaking paper by a collaborative team of engineers from the University of Houston and the University of Chicago presents an intriguing solution to this age-old conundrum.

It suggests that rainwater might have played a pivotal role in forming a porous barrier around protocells 3.8 billion years ago, marking a crucial milestone in the transition from simple RNA structures to the diverse array of life forms that inhabit our planet today.

“While it is impossible to know the exact conditions on early Earth, our experiments show that this pathway for stabilizing protocells might have been a critical step in enabling evolution in these protocells,” said UH’s Alamgir Karim.

The research delves into the fascinating world of “coacervate droplets” – natural compartments comprised of intricate molecules such as proteins, lipids, and RNA. These droplets, akin to drops of cooking oil in water, have long been considered as prime candidates for the first protocells.

However, there’s a catch. The issue doesn’t revolve around these droplets’ inability to exchange molecules, a crucial aspect of evolution. Rather, the problem lies in their uncanny efficiency and speed at doing so.

Any droplet containing a novel, potentially beneficial pre-life RNA mutation would swiftly exchange this genetic material with other RNA droplets, leading to a rapid homogenization. This homogeneity hinders differentiation and competition, essential components for evolution. Without these, life cannot thrive.

“If molecules continually exchange between droplets or between cells, then all the cells after a short while will look alike, and there will be no evolution because you are ending up with identical clones,” said UH’s former graduate student Aman Agrawal (now a postdoctoral researcher at UChicago).

In the early 2000s, Szostak began studying RNA as the first biological material to develop. This addressed a problem that had long puzzled researchers looking at DNA or proteins as the earliest molecules of life.

“It’s like a chicken-egg problem. What came first?” Agrawal said. “DNA is the molecule which encodes information, but it cannot do any function. Proteins are the molecules which perform functions, but they don’t encode any heritable information.”

Szostak and other researchers theorized that RNA was the initial player, essentially “taking care of everything,” in Agrawal’s words, with proteins and DNA gradually evolving from it.

“RNA is a molecule which, like DNA, can encode information, but it also folds like proteins so that it can perform functions such as catalysis as well,” Agrawal said.

RNA emerged as a strong contender for the first biological material, while coacervate droplets appeared to be promising candidates for the first protocells. These droplets containing primitive forms of RNA seemed to be the natural progression.

That is, until Szostak challenged this theory, dampening the enthusiasm by publishing a paper in 2014 revealing that RNA in coacervate droplets exchanged too rapidly.

“You can make all kinds of droplets of different types of coacervates, but they don’t maintain their separate identity. They tend to exchange their RNA content too rapidly. That’s been a long-standing problem,” Szostak said. “What we showed in this new paper is that you can overcome at least part of that problem by transferring these coacervate droplets into distilled water – for example, rainwater or freshwater of any type – and they get a sort of tough skin around the droplets that restricts them from exchanging RNA content.”

Agrawal embarked on an intriguing journey during his PhD research at the University of Houston by transferring coacervate droplets into distilled water and observing their behavior under an electric field. At this initial stage, the research was solely focused on studying the material from an engineering perspective without any connection to the origin of life.

Professor Alamgir Karim, Agrawal’s former thesis advisor at the University of Houston and a senior co-author of the new paper, emphasized the significance of engineers, especially those specializing in Chemical and Materials, in understanding the manipulation of material properties such as interfacial tension, the role of charged polymers, salt, pH control, and other crucial aspects of ‘complex fluids’ – drawing parallels to everyday products like shampoo and liquid soap.

Despite coacervates not being Karim’s primary area of study, his prior experience at the University of Minnesota working under the guidance of one of the world’s top experts, Tirrell, who later became the founding dean of the UChicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, provided invaluable insights.

It was during a lunch meeting with Agrawal and Karim that Tirrell sparked a new perspective by raising the question of how the research on the effects of distilled water on coacervate droplets might uncover connections to the origin of life on Earth, prompting consideration of the existence of distilled water 3.8 billion years ago.

Szostak and Agrawal’s work revealed that transferring coacervate droplets into distilled water increased the time scale of RNA exchange, allowing for mutation and evolution to occur. Agrawal emphasized the importance of population stability in driving evolution. The transition from using deionized water to considering acidic prebiotic rainwater was a significant turning point in the experiments. Working with material that mirrors actual rainwater is crucial for accurate results.

“We simply collected water from rain in Houston and tested the stability of our droplets in it, just to make sure what we are reporting is accurate,” Agrawal said. Agrawal and fellow UH graduate student Anusha Vonteddu grabbed a couple of beakers from Karim’s lab to collect some rainwater just outside the Agrawal Engineering Research Building during a downpour.

“Agrawal and Vonteddu, with their rain samples in beakers, set out to prove our major hypothesis that rainwater could have stabilized the protocells on early Earth,” said Karim.

In groundbreaking experiments using both actual rainwater and lab-modified water mimicking the acidity of rainwater, researchers observed a remarkable outcome: the formation of meshy walls that could have provided the perfect conditions for the emergence of life. “This discovery has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of prebiotic life,” said Karim, one of the lead researchers.

It is important to note that the chemical composition of today’s rain in Houston is vastly different from the rain that fell 750 million years after Earth’s formation. Similarly, the model protocell system tested by Agrawal does not replicate the exact conditions of that time.

Nevertheless, the findings from the new paper conclusively demonstrate the feasibility of constructing meshy walls around protocells, showing how these structures can effectively compartmentalize the building blocks of life. This brings us closer than ever to uncovering the specific chemical and environmental conditions that could have facilitated the evolution of protocells.

“The molecules we used to build these protocells are just models until more suitable molecules can be found as substitutes,” Agrawal said. “While the chemistry would be a little bit different, the physics will remain the same.”

