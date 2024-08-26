Quick, low-effort exercises boost brain blood flow in kids

Improving cognitive functions in the prefrontal cortex (PFC) requires finding the correct exercises to boost blood flow to the brain. A recent study using near-infrared technology found that short, light exercises (except for repetitive static stretching) increased oxygen levels in the PFC, improving children’s blood flow and brain activity. This discovery is essential for enhancing both physical and mental health in kids.

Cognitive functions include thinking, understanding, memory, language, and decision-making, all managed by the PFC in the brain. Exercise can boost these functions by increasing blood flow, changing brain structure, and encouraging new brain cell growth. However, 81% of children worldwide don’t get enough exercise, which can harm their brain development and cognitive abilities.

A study published on July 6, 2024, in Scientific Reports by Takashi Naito and professors Kaori Ishii and Koichiro Oka from Waseda University, examined how short, light exercises can increase brain blood flow in children. Naito stated, “We aim to create a simple exercise program that improves brain function and reduces sedentary behavior, which we hope to introduce in schools.”

To optimize cognitive performance, it’s crucial to design exercises that enhance blood flow to the brain. While moderate-to-vigorous exercise is known to benefit cognitive functions, the influence of light exercise on children’s brain blood flow remains an area ripe for exploration.

The research team focused on simple, equipment-free exercises, like stretching, and utilized functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) to track changes in blood flow in the prefrontal cortex (PFC) through oxygen levels. This study opens the door to further research in this promising field.

The study involved 41 healthy children from fifth grade to junior high. They learned seven types of light exercises, like Upward Stretch and Single-leg Balance, mostly done while seated. The exercises lasted 10 to 20 seconds, and researchers measured oxygen levels in the brain before and during the exercises.

Results showed that these exercises significantly increased oxygen levels in the prefrontal cortex (PFC) compared to rest, except for static stretching. Naito believes these exercises could help improve children’s brain functions and may also prevent cognitive decline in adults.

This study is a big step in reducing sedentary behavior and boosting brain activity in children, supporting their growth. More research is needed to see if these exercises can improve cognitive function.

