Quick home test identifies heart attack risk

Swedish researchers from the University of Gothenburg have developed a home questionnaire to identify high heart attack risk quickly. This test is as accurate as blood tests and blood pressure readings.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, uses data from the SCAPIS study, funded by the Swedish Heart-Lung Foundation. Led by Göran Bergström, a Professor at Sahlgrenska Academy, the research was based at the University of Gothenburg.

A heart attack can happen unexpectedly,” said Professor Bergström. “Many who have them seem healthy but have atherosclerosis in their arteries. Our test can identify almost two-thirds of people aged 50-64 with significant coronary atherosclerosis, who are at high risk for heart disease.”

The home test includes 14 questions about age, weight, smoking, blood pressure, and more. It takes 5-8 minutes to complete. An algorithm identifies 65% of those at highest risk.

Professor Bergström notes that this home test is as accurate as clinic exams with blood tests and blood pressure measurements. Making it widely available could save lives by spotting high-risk individuals and preventing heart attacks.

The study used data from 25,000 people aged 50-64 in SCAPIS who had their coronary arteries scanned with CT to show atherosclerosis levels. By comparing these images with questionnaire answers, researchers identified atherosclerosis-related factors. They are testing the questionnaire in Sweden and the U.S. to see how it works with different groups.

One goal of the Swedish Heart-Lung Foundation’s SCAPIS project is to spot people at risk before they get sick. Kristina Sparreljung, the foundation’s Secretary-General, said, “An early warning test could save many lives and reduce suffering. Professor Bergström’s study results are auspicious.”

The study concludes that a quick home test can effectively identify people at high risk of heart attack. It provides early warnings similar to clinic tests, potentially saving lives and reducing suffering by catching risks before they become severe.

