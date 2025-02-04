SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Join WhatsApp Channel
Plants

Quantum mechanical effects play a key role in photosynthesis

Why do plants transport energy so efficiently and quickly?

By Pranjal Malewar
1 min read
Updated
Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
Summary
A study from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) highlights the role of quantum mechanics in photosynthesis, a process where plants convert sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide into oxygen and sugar.
Close-up of plant

Photosynthesis is how plants make oxygen and sugar using sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide. This process is almost loss-free and very fast.

A new study at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) shows that quantum mechanics is important in biology. A team led by Erika Keil and Prof. Jürgen Hauer discovered this through measurements and simulations.

Photosynthetic organisms like green plants use quantum mechanics to capture sunlight. When light hits a leaf, the energy spreads across several states of each chlorophyll molecule, called a superposition of excited states.

This nearly loss-free energy transfer is the first step in efficiently moving solar energy within and between molecules. Quantum mechanics is key to understanding this energy transfer and charge separation.

This process, which classical physics can’t fully explain, happens constantly in green plants and photosynthetic bacteria. However, the exact mechanisms are still not fully understood.

plant chlorophyll
Examination of a sample with plant chlorophyll obtained from frozen spinach. Credit: Andreas Heddergott / TUM

Hauer and Keil see their study as a new foundation for understanding how chlorophyll, the green pigment in leaves, works. Applying these findings to artificial photosynthesis could help use solar energy more efficiently for electricity generation or photochemistry.

The researchers studied two parts of the light spectrum that chlorophyll absorbs: the low-energy Q region (yellow to red) and the high-energy B region (blue to green). The Q region has two different electronic states that are quantum mechanically coupled, leading to loss-free energy transport in the molecule.

The system then releases energy as heat, known as “cooling.” The study shows that quantum mechanics plays a significant role in important biological processes.

Journal Reference:

  1. Erika Keil, Ajeet Kumar, Lena Bäuml, Sebastian Reiter, Erling Thyrhaug, Simone Moser, Christopher D. P. Duffy, Regina de Vivie-Riedle and Jürgen Hauer: “Reassessing the role and lifetime of Qx in the energy transfer dynamics of chlorophyll a” published in: Chemical Science 27.11.2024, DOI: 10.1039/D4SC06441K
Up next

Rice scientists theorize the existence of new particles other than bosons and fermions

Mathematical methods point to possibility of particles long thought impossible.

Engineering the first semimetallic Weyl quantum crystal

Make it worth Weyl.
Recommended Books
The Cambridge Handbook of the Law, Policy, and Regulation for Human–Robot Interaction (Cambridge Law Handbooks)

The Cambridge Handbook of the Law, Policy, and Regulation for Human-Robot...

Book By
Cambridge University Press
Tech ExploristSciencePlants
Journal
Chemical Science
University
Technical University of Munich
Picks for you

The world’s living collections have collectively reached peak capacity

World’s first COF sensors: Detecting dehydration in plants

Scientists cultivate a new variety of edible lily

eDNA could help farmers boost crop production

Clues found relating how plants survive in colder regions

Explore
LATEST NEWS
SECTIONS
Others
Follow us

© 2025 All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist®