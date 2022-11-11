Psychologists revealed some of the secrets of a hit song

Several studies show that a concept or object is more popular when it is easier to process. Research suggests wine bottle labels with pictures are processed more easily than labels with text only and are associated with higher purchase intent and perceived product quality.

Scientists applied the notion of processing fluency to the lyrics of more than 270 top 5 songs appearing on the United Kingdom chart for each week from 1999 to 2014.

The processing fluency of the lyrics was computer scored for readability, presence of rhyme, and complexity, and popularity was assessed in terms of peak chart position and duration on the chart.

JCU psychology lecturer Dr. Amanda Krause said, “We found factors relating to the processing fluency of the lyrics predicted peak popularity but not their duration on the chart.”

“Two of the processing fluency components were especially important.”

“Songs with lyrics that were higher in Rhyme Saturation – the extent to which rhyme appears in the song – and Basic Lyric Readability Properties achieved a higher peak in the charts.”

“But, lyrics that were easier to process were not associated with songs spending longer periods in the charts.”

“The differing results concerning peak popularity versus duration suggest that easier readability and higher rhyme saturation in the lyrics are related to short-term spikes in popularity rather than popularity over more extended periods of time.”

“It’s tempting to speculate that this may arise because simple lyrics lead to the songs being quickly perceived as boring or repetitive so that while the lyrics are quickly understood, they are also quick to lose their high level of popularity.”

