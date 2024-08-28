SUBSCRIBE
Health

Protect oral health using fruit biomass

Prunin laurate fights porphyromonas gingivalis bacteria.

By Dr. Prajakta Banik

Bacteria cause periodontal disease and affect both oral and internal health. Good oral care is essential, but many over-the-counter products can be too harsh, especially for children and older people.

To find a gentler antibacterial solution, Professor Shigeki Kamitani and his team from Osaka Metropolitan University tested seven compounds, including prunin laurate, against Porphyromonas gingivalis.

The study found several compounds could stop bacterial growth. However, prunin laurate (Pru-C12) from citrus plants and coconut was the most effective.

Image showing Compounds found in citrus and coconut could be the solution to oral disease in children and the elderly.
Compounds found in citrus and coconut could be the solution to oral disease in children and the elderly. Credit: Osaka Metropolitan University

Professor Kamitani said, “Pru-C12 is tasteless and hypoallergenic. If proven safe for humans, it could be a cheap antimicrobial solution.”

The study found that a compound from fruit, prunin laurate (Pru-C12), has strong antibacterial effects against gum disease bacteria. If proven safe for humans, it could be a safe, affordable, and natural way to protect teeth and prevent gum disease.

Journal reference :

  1. Erika Wada, Chiharu Ito et al., Prunin Laurate Derived from Natural Substances Shows Antibacterial Activity against the Periodontal Pathogen Porphyromonas gingivalis. Foods. DOI: 10.3390/foods13121917.
Journal
Foods
University
Osaka Metropolitan University

