Protect oral health using fruit biomass

Bacteria cause periodontal disease and affect both oral and internal health. Good oral care is essential, but many over-the-counter products can be too harsh, especially for children and older people.

To find a gentler antibacterial solution, Professor Shigeki Kamitani and his team from Osaka Metropolitan University tested seven compounds, including prunin laurate, against Porphyromonas gingivalis.

The study found several compounds could stop bacterial growth. However, prunin laurate (Pru-C12) from citrus plants and coconut was the most effective.

Compounds found in citrus and coconut could be the solution to oral disease in children and the elderly. Credit: Osaka Metropolitan University

Professor Kamitani said, “Pru-C12 is tasteless and hypoallergenic. If proven safe for humans, it could be a cheap antimicrobial solution.”

The study found that a compound from fruit, prunin laurate (Pru-C12), has strong antibacterial effects against gum disease bacteria. If proven safe for humans, it could be a safe, affordable, and natural way to protect teeth and prevent gum disease.

