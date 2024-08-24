Progress in infant speech development found

A researcher from The University of Texas at Dallas found that baby sounds in their first year are less random than once thought. Dr. Pumpki Lei Su discovered that babies make three types of sounds in patterns, even alone. This suggests that infants are more active in learning speech, exploring their vocal skills with or without interaction from adults.

One study focused on typically developing babies, while the other looked at infants later diagnosed with autism. Both studies found that babies “play” with sounds, learning what actions create certain noises and repeating them.

Over the past few decades, scientists have realized that early sounds like cooing and babbling are important steps toward speech. Researchers used home recordings from over 300 children to document how babies practice and group different sounds in their first year.

Sounds made by babies are categorized as squeals, growls, or vowel-like noises, based on pitch and frequency. A study using 15,000 recordings from 130 typically developing infants found that 40% of recordings had more squeals, and 39% had more growls than expected by chance.

Clustering was common at all ages, especially after five months. 87% of infants showed at least one instance of significant squeal or growl clustering. This study is the first large-scale investigation of these sound patterns in babies.

A study published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders found that babies later diagnosed with autism explore sounds during their first year.

According to Dr. Su, regardless of a future autism diagnosis, babies cluster sounds into categories on their own, even without a parent’s presence. This shows that babies are active learners, not just passively imitating; they learn and create sounds more spontaneously than previously thought.

Dr. Su received a three-year grant to study how “parentese” (baby talk) affects autistic children. Parentese uses high-pitched, sing-song speech that typically developing children respond to and learn from. Dr. Su wants to see if autistic children find parentese engaging or if it might be too overstimulating for them. This research will explore if parentese helps autistic children learn words better than regular adult speech.

