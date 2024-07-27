Printable magnetic devices for data storage might soon be realized

The digital revolution hasn’t diminished the importance of printing technology; it’s actually vital for producing the semiconductors that power the digital world. A team led by Osaka Metropolitan University has demonstrated a new printing technique for creating printable magnetic devices, which could lead to high-density data storage becoming a reality.

Dr. Ken-ichi Yuyama and his colleagues at the Graduate School of Science have detailed their development of a new type of laser printing using an optical vortex, known as OV-LIFT, in their report in APL Materials.

The team directed a laser beam onto a spatial light modulator and used a quarter-wave plate to transform the beam into a circularly polarized optical vortex. They then concentrated this beam onto a plate containing magnetic ferrite nanoparticles, successfully printing them onto a surface with high accuracy.

A laser beam converted to an optical vortex can perform laser-induced forward transfer (LIFT) of ferrite nanoparticles resulting in twisted single crystals corresponding to the rotation of the vortex. Credit: Osaka Metropolitan University

The crystals produced also exhibited helix-like twisted formations, and the orientation of these structures could be manipulated by altering the helicity of the optical vortex to reverse its rotation.

“The results of this research have the potential to be used not only for fine particle patterning but also for single crystal synthesis, which can be expected to lead to the development of new materials,” declared Dr. Yuyama. “We plan to apply this technology to various types of fine particles, as well as to shine a light on the formation mechanism and function of twisted crystals.”

Journal reference: